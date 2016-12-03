ScreenSavour: The southern Nightingale

Vani Jairam. Does the name sound familiar? For today’s generation, born post-liberalisation, it wouldn’t ring a slightest bell. But for a generation brought up in the ’70s, Vani Jairam’s name would immediately bring back a surge of memories of that golden era when Vividh Bharati and Binaca Geetmatala on the good old transistor radio were the only sources of Hindi film music, much before television entered our living rooms, and later — bedrooms.



Bole Re Papi Hara, which went on to become a huge hit from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film Guddi marked her debut in Hindi films and immediately set her up as a force to reckon with. She went on to record for a wide range of music directors since then — Chitragupta, Naushad, Madan Mohan, OP Nayyar, RD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal and Jaidev.



When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing for Gulzar’s Meera (1979) because she had just cut a non-film album on Meera’s bhajans and Laxmikant Pyarelal also backed out of the project, Gulzar roped in Pandit Ravi Shankar and chose Vani Jairam as playback for Hema Malini who played the lead. Her songs brought out the divinity and pathos in Meera and fetched her the Filmfare Award.



But despite having a modestly successful run for half a decade in Hindi films, she gradually ceased to be heard on radio anymore. The reasons are not far to seek; the undisputed Queen of Indian playback singing, who is alleged to have sabotaged the career of many a female singer was reportedly also responsible for Jairam’s silence. The others who faced similar fate were Suman Kalyanpur and Sudha Malhotra, two very popular voices from the ’70s. Jairam was appalled when her bhajan in Guddi was edited to make place for Lata’s Aaja re Pardesi version. Given this kind of an unhealthy professional environment, she found it tough in Bombay. In 1974 Jairam shifted base to Madras and very soon became a much sought-after singer in Tamil, Telegu, Kannada and Malayalam movies. She sang for almost all the important music directors of the South and delivered a string of hits; in 1994 she sang a duet with SP Balasubramanyam for AR Rahman.



Jairam has had a prolific career: Apart from Hindi and south Indian songs, she made recordings in Gujarati, Marathi, Marwari, Haryanvi, Bengali, Tulu and Oriya. Her non-film songs constitute Holi songs and Thumri Dadra & Bhajans with Pandit Birju Maharaj. She has recorded Gita Govindam with Orissa guru Kelucharan Mohapatra playing the pakhawaj. She also has released Murugan songs which were written and composed by her.



Jairam won the National Film Award for the Best Female Playback Singer three times and state government awards from the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. In 2012, she was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (south), for her achievements in south Indian film music.



It is very interesting to note that Jairam has been a bank employee without any ambition of a singing career despite being raised in a family of classically trained musicians.



Born in November 30, 1943, in Vellore in Tamil Nadu, she was the fifth daughter in a family of six daughters and three sons. She received classical training during her childhood under various gurus but was attracted towards Hindi film songs and remained glued to Radio Ceylon. At the age of 8, she gave her first public performance at the All India Radio, Madras. Post her studies, Vani was employed with the State Bank of India, Madras and later was transferred to Hyderabad in 1967.



After her marriage in the late 1960s she moved to Bombay with her husband Jayaram, still employed with SBI. In Bombay she trained under Ustad Abdul Rehman Khan of the Patiala gharana on her husband’s insistence. Her rigorous training made her quit her bank job and she eventually took up singing as a career. She was introduced to the composer Vasant Desai in 1969 who roped her in to sing a song with Kumar Gandharva for an album, which achieved huge popularity with the Marathi audience and then there was no looking back. The banking industry’s loss was music’s gain.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



