ScreenSavour: Memoir of a Bygone era

Theatre always played a secondary role in the popular imagination of the nation, mainly because of its transient nature. Cinema can manage to tickle the imagination even after 70 years, thanks to television and internet. The voice of Lata Mangeshkar or the dapper looks of Dev Anand would continue to remain youthful even after we are no longer there; matinee idols and playback singers are, as if, embalmed in time, escaping its ravages.



Not so with performing arts. Prithviraj Kapoor and his son Shashi Kapoor and his family have done significant work on stage, but it is only through their films that we remember them; only the hardcore theatre aficionados would care to acknowledge and remember their contribution to the world of theatre. Even littérateurs get a better deal; the likes of Munshi Premchand and Tagore or Manto are still remembered through their works; but theatre, unfortunately has not been so lucky.



So, it is not surprising that amongst the plethora of books on film personalities that are available today, one remarkable book went unnoticed, precisely because it deals with the memoirs of a theatre personality from the pre-independence era who left her mark over Gujarati and Marwadi stage in the then Bombay.



I, the Salt Doll tells the story of a young Konkani girl — Sushila Lotlikar (b. 1926) who was forced to take up theatre as a profession at the age of 16 when her widowed mother who worked as a nurse in a Bombay hospital was attacked with acid that left her incapacitated. She joined the famous Marathi experimental theatre personality Parshwanath Alterkar’s Little Theatre in Mumbai in 1940 and honed her acting skills under his strict mentorship. But later she migrated to commercial Gujarati stage and went on to become a rage in the Marwadi theatre. At the peak of her career, she suddenly gave up acting when she married actor-writer Pandit Jaydeo Mishra and changed her name to Vandana Mishra. Twenty two years later she returned to stage and began another glorious innings as a character actor.



What makes the memoir interesting — apart from her acting career and her resilience and talent — is that it is the chronicle of the times in which she lived, beginning from the early 1930s. It provides a deep insight into the city’s character in all its flavour and is a veritable social and historical document. She writes, “Mumbai was seen as a place that could use the work of your hands and in return, it would fill your belly. Everyone was welcome, or so we thought. It was a workers’ town. It became known as a city of the rich after 1960… After that, the next 50 years have been a period of loot and plunder.”



“In those days, the husband of an actress was viewed with suspicion. It was generally believed that he had married her to live off her money. He was not seen as much more than her manager,” she writes, justifying her early marriage at the peak of her career.



Five months after her marriage, Gandhi was assassinated. She narrates that while the entire nation went into immediate mourning, the RSS Sakha near her home held their daily meeting as if nothing had happened. It was only after one of her neighbours shouted at them that they called off their meeting and left quietly.



Originally written in Marathi, the book has been translated into English by the famous author and journalist Jerry Pinto. In the Afterword to the book, Pinto writes what attracted him to her life: “One has to live long enough in a big city to witness great events: the great Bombay Docks explosion, the coming of Independence, the change from a productive to speculative economy, the shift in tone and shape of the urban discourse.”



It requires an extremely perceptive mind to observe the nuances of a nation in transition to come up with this kind of an evocative autobiography. You can trust a Bollywood actor to pepper his autobiography with colourful anecdotes that are devoid of any historical significance; not so with Vandana Mishra.



Film buffs and readers would do well to read her memoir and discover a world outside of cinema.



