ScreenSavour: The forgotten trailblazer

There was a time in Indian mainstream cinema when the heroine and the vamp were two distinct characters, embodying two incompatible value systems. The heroine would invariably be clad in a sari, pure and virginal, who, even if she was drenched in a wet sari and desired physical intimacy with the gallant hero, would check herself and eventually withdraw.



Not so with the vamp —the Indian version of the Western femme fatale, who went out of her way to seduce the hero with her sultry looks and skimpy, sequinned clothes, holding a cigar between her fingers and drinking from a glass of whiskey, gyrating seductively to songs, which were arranged to Western rhythms. She was the unabashed seductress and the hero was usually caught between her sexual charms and fond remembrances of the demure and faithful heroine, ultimately choosing the later over the other. And the social order was restored.



Nowadays of course, such distinctions no longer hold true. Society has advanced, so has the morality, and contemporary heroines don’t hesitate to play the trickster, who can unabashedly seduce the hero to sleep with her without either of them — and the audience — suffering from any moral qualms. But if one were to look back to the 60s and 70s, such behaviour was considered sacrilegious. Till a 20-year-old girl, fresh from the film institute, changed it all — at least for a brief period.



Rehana Sultan was an 18-year-old girl from Allahabad, who applied at the Acting Course in FTII on a whim and got admitted. That was 1968. The next two years were spent in rigorous training and watching the best of world cinema — her favourites were Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren. When she passed out she got a break in a film called Chetna (1970), directed by BR Ishara.



Chetna, by the moral standards of the time was what they called a ‘bold film’, depicting the life of a prostitute. She was called a “trailblazer, who ushered in a sexual revolution with her boldly-defiant portrayal of the assertive woman.” The poster of her bare legs positioned in an inverted V-shape, standing on a bed and looking at her client, came to occupy an iconic status in the annals of Hindi cinema and stoked the prurient imagination of the nation.



Within a year, another of her film was released, Dastak, directed by the respected Urdu writer Rajinder Singh Bedi. The film dealt with the travails of a newly married couple, who unwittingly rent a flat in a red-light area in Bombay, which was occupied previously by a dancing girl. While the husband (played by Sanjeev Kumar) went out for work during the daytime, the wife was left alone, feeling trapped in a new city. They both suffer knocks on their door from unruly clients of the previous tenant. The film, which was shot before Chetna, fetched her the National Award.



Unfortunately for Sultan, the poster of the film showed her lying on the floor, presumably naked, which was advertised by the papers as a “second-long nude flash”, even though she merely bared her shoulder for the scene and this fuelled her reputation as a ‘bold’ actress.



Despite both the films being landmarks in their subject matters and treatment, Sultan was typecast and the roles that she was offered after these were all salacious and outrageous. “The lines that I had to speak were not bold, but filthy. It made me sick,” she told a film magazine.



From being a toast of the tinsel town and hailed as the “original superstar of new wave cinema”, which brought her recognition from iconic directors like Satyajit Ray, she soon found the going tough because of the industry’s attitude and audiences’ expectations of her.



She continued to work fitfully in unremarkable roles for the next 10 years, but could never reprise the success of her first two films. Eventually, she got married to BR Ishara in 1984, slowly faded out and was conveniently forgotten. “They ogled at her, and dumped her,” remarked filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.



Today, at the age of 67, she still yearns for the limelight and is open to offers. Is there anybody out there, listening?



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



