ScreenSavour: Coming of age

Sriram Raghavan remarked in a recent interview that when he passed out of FTII in the late ’80s, he could not connect to the films that were popular at that time; those were not the kind of films that he could make and he felt out of place. Brought up on the best of world cinema for the three years he was in the institute and raised on hardboiled crime fiction by the likes of Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler and Cornell Woolrich, his tastes conflicted with the prevailing output.



Raghavan’s predicament is similar to other film students of that period who passed out during the ’70s and ’80s. Moreover, the film industry was a closed and incestuous zone that did not welcome outsiders, especially film school graduates who were considered “arty” — that dreaded word in Bollywood. Technical students could still get work, but definitely not the direction students.



The only alternative was the space created by the duo of Mani Kaul and Kumar Sahani — two FTII alumni who had passed out in the early ’70s: They encouraged freshers to work as their assistants but unfortunately not many students liked the esoteric, non-dramatic films that they made; plus, that was a just a meagre space existing outside the vast domain of crass commercial cinema.



To be fair, NFDC had ushered in an era of alternative films in the ’70s by promoting good scripts and enterprising young filmmakers like Syed Mirza, Kundan Shah, Ketan Mehta, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Pankaj Parashar and so many others — not necessarily from the institute — benefitted from its largesse. Regional cinema sprouted filmmakers like Jahnu Barua, Sanjiv Shah, Nirad and Manmohan Mohapatra, Adoor Gopakakrishnan, Shaji L Karun, G Aravindan, Balu Mahendra, B Narsingh Rao, Girish Kasaravalli, Aparna Sen, Gautam Ghosh, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Rituporno Ghosh.



But Hindi cinema lacked behind in this movement, despite prolific output by directors like Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalini and Ketan Mehta. The demarcating line between commercial cinema and so-called art films was too strong to negotiate and most film students and aspiring filmmakers found themselves caught between the devil and the deep sea.



The economic liberalisation ushered in by PV Narasimha Rao in 1991 changed the equations. With the advent of satellite television — and of course, the VHS revolution before that — viewers were suddenly inundated with the best of world cinema. Foreign production houses gradually made inroads in the Indian market and suddenly the doors were thrown open. But Hindi filmmakers still took a little time to adjust to the changes; Bombay continued to make trash in the ’90s.



But two films radically altered the scenario: Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen (1994) and Ram Gopal Verma’s Satya (1998). Filmmakers like Sriram Raghavan discovered that they could now operate in this new space after being in the wilderness for so long. It was almost like a movement —though unwitting — that ushered in new talents like Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anurag Kashyap, Anurag Basu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, Nagesh Kukunoor, Dibakar Banerjee, Shoojit Sarkar, Shimit Amin, Sujoy Ghosh, Homi Adajania, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani,and Neeraj Pandey and so many others.



Most of these filmmakers did not belong to film families, except the Akhtar siblings, and even though Bhansali and Hirani operated within the popular commercial cinema format, they brought in a contemporary sensibility to their story-telling that did not offend the senses. Protagonists from mainstream cinema gradually became complex and flawed. Art cinema came to be replaced by what has come to be known as independent cinema which admittedly still finds it difficult to cope up against big budget vehicles, but the point to be noted here is at least now there is space enough for alternative stories which could be as gripping and popular as good mainstream cinema.



A look at the some of the films that made their mark last year reveals this change: Dangal, Airlift, Neerja, Pink, Kapoor & Sons, Aligarh, Nil Battey Sannata, Udta Punjab, Sultan, MS Dhoni — The Untold Story, Parched, Budhia Singh: Born to Run. Of course, there will always be aberrations like Befikre, but we are a far cry from the inane films of the ’80s and ’90s.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



