ScreenSavour: The 70mm question

A recent post on Facebook bemoaned the decline of film appreciation culture in our country that has led people to pass over good cinema in preference to run-of-the mill output. There weren’t many takers for Iranian master Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar winning The Salesman when it was released recently in India and though Satyajit Ray was remembered on his 96th birth anniversary by critics and film aficionados, for the younger generation the greatest Indian director remains just a name.



Before the advent of satellite television and in recent times the social media, Indian metros — and even many small towns, had a film society culture where films were acquired from the regional offices of Film Federation of India or foreign embassies and projected for enthusiastic members. Organisations like Max Mueller Bhavan, Alliance Française and Gorky Sadan frequently held retrospectives of directors from their respective countries which were followed by intense discussions over cigarettes and coffee. Little magazines dedicated solely to film analyses and interviews of directors came out quite regularly before folding up for lack of money, but the enthusiasm was palpable. The FTII still holds a month-long summer course on Film Appreciation where people from different walks of life are introduced to the finer points of film appreciation.



But in recent times, filmmaking has taken precedence over film appreciation and film schools have mushroomed all over the country, many with dubious credentials, that impart training to film aspirants itching to break into the film industry. Nothing wrong in that; the Indian film industry has expanded by leaps and bounds since the advent of globalisation and new formats like web content have come to occupy a space hitherto unknown. Illegal Torrent downloads and YouTube uploads, and in recent times — Netflix and Amazon Prime have replaced film societies with an amazing array of choices, enough to confound a film enthusiast for the rest of his life. A student or a filmmaker can today browse through thousands of books available on the internet in PDF and Kindle formats. Online workshops flood the internet, offering short-term courses on different aspects of filmmaking.



So do we really need a culture of film appreciation like in olden days, when knowledge is so easily available today? Maybe for the aspiring filmmaker, but what about the audience? The Facebook post was targeted at the audience whose declining taste it lamented; but to be frank, why does the audience need to understand cinema in order to appreciate it? Isn’t it demanding too much from the audience? Does he have the time?



Do we bother to understand the science behind the construction of Taj Mahal or the Pyramids when we stand in awe of them? A student of engineering or architecture could still give it a thought, trying to figure out the complexities of its physics and mathematics, but what about the ordinary tourist? Does a listener need to understand the musical arrangement and raga when he listens to a Lata Mangeshkar song? It is the overall effect that overwhelms the beholder of an exquisite piece of architecture or listener of a wonderful piece of symphony as it washes down his soul.



A filmmaker — or any artist for that matter, combines different elements of his craft in a certain order and cues the audience’s attention towards an understanding of its meaning. Just as a painter uses lines, colours, forms and shades and guides the viewer’s attention to an appreciation of the order and its significance, similarly the filmmaker makes use of actors, production designing, lighting, camera movement, sound designing and editing to guide the audience towards an understanding of the story that unfolds on the screen. It is the duty of the artist to help the audience, an audience who may not be aware of the complexities of the creative process. It is enough for him to respond in a manner he seems fit — either accept it or reject it.



Of course, there are certain films which, in order to be understood, presuppose a certain knowledge of the socio-political contexts in which they are set; but the basic human emotions are the same in every culture and the audience primarily relates to universal themes. Rest is all craft.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



