Sandeep Shrikhande: Building a pension corpus
Sep 17 2016
Tags: Weekend Cover, Views
It's vital that individuals are drawn into the formal pension net at the earliest
In this vast country, where the population is in excess of 1.32 billion; there are limited options for retirement savings. EPF (employees provident fund) is the most popular savings instrument, followed by PPF (public provident fund), and the latest to join the bandwagon is NPS (national pension system).
For over 50 years, EPF and PPF have remained popular for two key reasons:
# A fixed rate of return is declared every year.
# Investments, earnings and withdrawals (EEE) are tax-free.
NPS was introduced in January 2004 for new joiners in government, with a primary objective to provide them pension after the age of 60. In 2009, NPS was extended to all Indian citizens. While central and state government employees have to mandatorily subscribe, it is optional for all citizens.
The biggest difference between NPS and EPF/PPF is that NPS returns are market-linked, with an option to allocate up to 50 per cent of the investible corpus in “equity” as opposed to fixed returns under EPF/PPF.
EPF returns have been fluctuating between 8.5 per cent and 9 per cent for close to a decade. The last declared return was 8.8 per cent per annum for FY16. While the actual return on the EPF corpus is not easily ascertainable, the interest rate is declared every year by the labour ministry.
PPF returns have fallen from a peak of 11 per cent in year 2000-01 to 8.1 per cent per annum for 2016-17. This is because it is now linked to government bond yields and is reset every three months.
In NPS, government employees can contribute up to 15 per cent in equity. There is no option for individual employees to choose fund allocation. In contrast, private sector employees can invest in three funds of their choice, with an option to allocate up to 50 per cent in equity. return — since inception (annualised) on NPS funds for central government employees is 10.05 per cent per annum. On funds managed by private players, it is 9.9 per cent under equity, 11 per cent under corporate bonds and 9.71 per cent under government securities, which is significantly higher than PPF and EPF returns for previous years. The figures are as on March 31, 2016, as per www.npstrust. org.in.
Recently, EPFO invested 5 per cent of investible funds in exchange traded funds (ETFs). There is also a proposal to hike this limit to 10 per cent. However, the impact of this is not yet visible in the returns as total equity investment is less than 1 per cent of overall corpus. Considering the volatility in market-linked returns, PFRDA is also considering a proposal to allow a minimum assured return scheme under NPS to make it comparable with EPF and PPF.
India has the second-largest diaspora in the world. Around 29 million Indians are living in over 200 countries and of these 25 per cent live in the Gulf. To attract their investments, the scheme has been extended to NRIs with an option to invest from an NRE /NRO account. The investment options and other terms and conditions are identical to those of Indian citizens.
With a view to increase enrolment of the unorganised sector, the Atal pension bima yojana (APBY) was formally launched in May 2015. The administration of the scheme has been made simple and efficient by linking it to the bank accounts opened under the PM jan dhan yojana.
In APBY, for every contribution made to the pension fund, the central government would co-contribute 50 per cent of the total contribution or Rs 1,000, whichever is less, to each subscriber account for five years. The response to the scheme is encouraging and the total corpus has recently crossed Rs 1,000 crore.
The government is working towards streamlining the pension system and formal sector workers may soon have an option to choose between EPF schemes run by EPFO and NPS. Now, almost 88 per cent of the total AUM of NPS comprises contributions from government employees.
The pension regulator PFRDA is also examining a proposal to allow government employees the flexibility to choose their own fund managers for managing their corpus in NPS. Such a move will bring the employees on a par with private individual subscribers, who already enjoy the option to choose their fund managers.
There is also a proposal to increase the fund allocation under equity from existing 50 per cent to up to 75 per cent and also lower the portion up to 25 per cent. Both these additional options will be available up to the age of 35 years, post which investment in equity would reduce every year.
The government has also allowed a one-time shifting of superannuation funds into NPS. A superannuation fund is typically administered by an employer sponsored trust under rules framed by the Income Tax Act, 1961. The scheme is similar to NPS, except that on retirement 33 per cent can be commuted (as opposed to 40 per cent under NPS) and balance utilised to purchase an annuity. It may be worthwhile to club both corpuses from an employer and employee view point for better coordination.
In India, only about 11 per cent of the population is covered under some formal retirement plans. With no social security, retirement planning needs to be the top priority for each individual. As per recent data, India has around 29 per cent of its population in the age group of 25 to 45 years. This is the right time to start building a retirement corpus. It is critical that these 35 crore individuals are drawn into the formal retirement net at the earliest to ensure that they retire rich and enjoy the sunset years of their life.
(The views expressed above are personal)
