Ruminations: WALKING ON A THIN EDGE

A social media post doing the rounds says, with some anger: “Tunday kebab not available for one hour got much more media attention than Kashmiri Pandit’s (sic) got for their 27 years of exodus from homeland.”



It was among similar posts that were being shared, retweeted and commented upon after the iconic Muslim-owned eatery in Lucknow, which has politicians and film stars among its regulars, was closed briefly following the crackdown on slaughter houses in the state.



If election time is open season for using every trick in the book to get past the winning mark, post election time is a good time to bring down political temperatures. Prime minister Narendra Modi did precisely that after the Uttar Pradesh elections, one of the most polarising in recent times, when he said that like a fruit-laden tree that bends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must show humility as victors.



The days since then, however, have shown that the BJP could be playing a dangerous game that seems to be an extension of the election rhetoric. Indian elections are a curious exercise where the voter is expected to sift, without prompting, the serious from the frivolous. In essence, he is supposed to distinguish the jumla from a genuine promise, and if he cannot, he is to blame.



The problem begins when election rhetoric and polarising sentiments come centre-stage and ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ becomes jumla. The BJP’s recent victories in assembly elections have thrown up the possibility that this could actually happen. It is difficult to presume that in a state suffering from chronic unemployment, lack of industry and corporate investment, poor healthcare, low literacy levels, malnutrition and infant mortality, the focus of action of the new government should be slaughterhouses and so-called ‘anti Romeo squads’. It is here that the post election narrative becomes dangerous on two counts – first, for targeting one community on the presumed ground that all slaughter houses are suspect, and second, for making another presumption, that opposite sexes cannot have anything but conjugal relations.



The name of the game is fear and prejudice, and a muscular strategy to beat down and humiliate the presumed offender even when he has not acted out of prejudice – on the presumption that this is dictated by a mandate. It feeds on a fabricated sense of being hurt. It leads to stupidity, like the absurd correlation between Tunday Kebab’s problems and those of Kashmiri Pandits. This is what the BJP must guard against, to prevent public discourse from becoming base and ill-informed, because the next step would be to become unreasonable and violent.



As perhaps would be expected, the jumla is entering other fields. Education is one. Rewriting history or reinventing India’s scientific heritage is not as innocuous as renaming roads. When it comes to highlighting the role of sages in developing nuclear science or building intergalactic flying machines, or the proficiency of ancient Indian medical practitioners in undertaking complicated surgery, one is expected to distinguish the jumla from fact. You have to design your education in a way that it does not get compromised by what is frivolous.



Between now and 2019, elections will be held in no fewer than 10 states. In all of these, the BJP expects to be a key player, including in the four north eastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, apart from major states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Most of these states are susceptible to some form of polarisation. Given the record of the past few elections, will the election rhetoric be as divisive as it has been recently? And when the polls are over, will the new administration pick up from where it had left off its campaign or will it be a new beginning?



The issue at hand is of general safety. Will ordinary citizens be protected in this environment? When the crowds come, there is no longer any sense of right and wrong. Reputations can be torn to shreds for those not falling in line. By the time the accusations are proved wrong, the perpetrators would have vanished.



If there is a feeling that the high pitch of nationalist arguments will be subsumed by a development agenda, that is unlikely to happen. The nationalism agenda, like demonetisation and Swachh Bharat, is a national project, and more physical than the other two. The recent observation of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya Ram temple issue has provided a powerful tail wind to carry those arguments forward. After the dialogue between the two sides began during the prime ministership of Chandra Shekhar, there is now a return to the beginning, and about who can mediate in the dialogue between the two sides, what will the agenda, and so on.



The UP chief minister has made a statement that speaks of not of reconciliation but of development. He has said that Uttar Pradesh would become the best representative of Modi’s model of development. From the way he has started he might have a little more to do to show that this model is an all-inclusive model.



ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com



