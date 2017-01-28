Ruminations: SP'S Woman Power

It is something of an anachronism for the Samajwadi Party, which has fought tooth and nail against the women’s reservation bill, to have women as star campaigners in the state assembly polls – even though they are family members. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple, has been at the centre of party affairs since the clash between the old guard and youth leaders erupted. Consider the latest photo-op after the party's manifesto release function. Dimple was right there, with Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh, holding centre-stage.



After initial opposition over giving space in party affairs to family members of Mulayam’s second wife, Sadhna Gupta Yadav, Akhilesh appears to have relented. Sadhna’s daughter-in-law Aparna is now in the election fray and will fight Rita Bahuguna of the BJP. Aparna, who has a reputation for being self-willed, independent and very political, takes her social activism seriously and has been known to speak her mind, sometimes embarrassing her party in the process – like, when she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Swachh Bharat campaign and took a selfie with him.



It is perhaps no coincidence that the star campaigner in SP’s alliance partner, the Congress party, will also be a woman – Priyanka Vadra, who is expected to go well beyond the Nehru-Gandhi pocket boroughs in the coming elections. This is something that she has resisted doing even though the party rank and file, aware that she can swing votes, have always wanted her to campaign across the state. The subtext in the critical role in party affairs of these high-profile women is the indication of a generational shift in the SP and the impact it will have on the party’s approach to women’s issues.



There are some signs of that already in the party manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh polls. Going with the theme of women’s empowerment, SP has promised to provide bicycles (the SP election symbol, which the Election Commission allowed the Akhilesh faction in the party to use) to girl students of classes 9 to 12, and solar lamps to meritorious students, a concession for those travelling by state road transport buses, hostels for girl students, besides a house and Rs 2 lakh to men marrying differently-abled women in the state. This, apart from an elaborate system to tackle atrocities against women, among them a novel helpline called Powerline that is geared for quick response to women in distress. For this, the state has the highest number of women police constables.



There is evidently good reason for this. It is well known that Akhilesh is popular with the youth and – because of his wife's leading role in party affairs – women. This is also the focus of the party manifesto, which reaches out to women and youth.



In the last assembly polls, in 2012, which had been fought under Akhilesh’s leadership, the SP sent 22 women MLAs to the House out of 224 elected overall. That might seem a small number in an assembly of 403 MLAs, but in that election SP had the distinction of having the highest number of women MLAs among all parties. By its own standards too, the party had made a giant leap. Five years ago, in 2007, only four SP women MLAs had been elected. However, in that election the party lost resoundingly to the BSP.



More importantly, the SP leadership is aware that women comprise over 45 per cent of the electorate in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Election Commission of India figures based on data for the 2014 general elections. It is this chunk of votes that the SP is targeting in the crucial election next month, where it will fight anti-incumbency, and a BJP that is smug from its electoral sweep in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.



However, the presence of women during voting has been poor. In 2012 only 23 per cent of women voters turned up. The party is hoping this number will increase in the coming assembly elections. In keeping with this objective, the party's women's wing has been on a drive to enlist women supporters.



Despite the presence of Akhilesh and Dimple in key roles at the helm of the party, SP has a few steps to climb in trying to build a woman-friendly image. It is no secret that its record on the issue has been a drag. SP's opposition to the women's reservation bill, which has been pending since 1996, is well known. It has tried to dignify its opposition to the bill, which provides for reservation to women candidates in legislatures, saying it is unfair to rural women and will create a class of privileged women who are unlikely to have any link with those who really need support. However, women activists have said that the real reason for SP's opposition to the bill is a 'patriarchal mindset'. Elsewhere, the utterances on rape and other attacks on women by party bigwigs – Mulayam himself, Abu Azmi and Azam Khan, to name a few – has been controversial.



The woman vote, which the SP has targeted for a while despite the baggage of its record on the issue, could indeed be the party's big trick up its sleeve. If it could pull it off by getting women to come out and vote for it, that, in conjunction with its traditional Yadav-Muslim vote, could boost its chances of success in the election. Given the generally low turnout of women voters, other parties have tended to ignore this segment. On counting day, especially in a crucial election like the one coming up, the woman vote could indeed be SP’s saviour.



