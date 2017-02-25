Ruminations: Reaping democratic intent

The big takeaway from the municipal elections in Maharashtra, and especially the high stakes one in Mumbai, is that the generational shift in politics is happening and it has cast its long, urban shadow on politics. The one single factor that can be highlighted to substantiate that is the unravelling of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its inward looking, divisive, ethnocentric agenda. The MNS had 28 seats in the last Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls held in 2012. The number dropped to a mere seven this time, the party swept aside by the development agenda being pushed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the one hand and one the other, the Shiv Sena, which conducted a comparatively mature campaign staying clear of jingoism. Another instance will establish the point. Days before the Maharashtra municipal poll results were announced, Sharad Sonawane, the MNS’s only MLA in the state resigned because – according to his publicly stated reason for quitting the party – bullock cart races had been banned in Maharashtra.



This is a case of the demographic dividend integrating into the democratic intent. While, Raj Thackeray lost out because his Marathi Manoos agenda had few takers, Fadnavis and the BJP gained from the support of non-Marathi voters and his party’s very own pro development image – even though the Shivaji statue installation was in deference to parochial sentiments.



The same message has been repeatedly delivered by the electorate in one high stakes election after another. Consider the Bihar elections of November 2015, when the BJP ran a divisive campaign based on caste and religion, bringing up the question of Pakistani support to political opponents, purported moves to bring in reservations on the basis of religion and reservations on the basis of caste. That was pitted against incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar's reputation as ‘Vikas purush’ or one who brought about development. The results were there for all to see, and Nitish’s pro development image, ironically in a state handicapped by poor human development indices, helped him cross the hurdle of tying up with Laloo Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.



There are two ways of explaining this sort of voting preference, one taking a cue from base data, and the other resulting from a combination of the impressionistic and the anecdotal. In most cities of Maharashtra where municipal polls were held, literacy levels are high. In Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, for instance, it is over 90 per cent, according to the 2011 census. With the demand for development scoring high on voter preferences, literacy levels insulate the voters from diversionary tactics to win votes on the basis of a divisive agenda. The demographic dividend, a function of having a predominantly younger voter base, no doubt contributed to the result.



Of course, this statistic alone might not explain the Bihar result. The 2011 census points to an overall 63 per cent literacy level in the state, with male literacy at 73.5 per cent and female literacy at a dismal 53 per cent or so. These literacy figures are not impressive. However, Bihar has had a history of strong, secular political leadership, which was poor on delivering on development but prepared the space for non-communal politics. It is this that helped Nitish Kumar get a second consecutive term in 2015.



On to battleground Uttar Pradesh. As for literacy levels, the 2011 census puts the overall figure at nearly 70 per cent. Male literacy was close to 78 per cent and female literacy was about 58 per cent, the census figures said. But, this was a marked improvement over the 2001 census figures especially for women, which was then only about 42 per cent. Male literacy in Bihar, according to the 2001 census, had been 69 per cent. The literacy figure is likely to have an impact one way or the other on the ongoing assembly polls in the state.



An assessment of the UP poll process based on the impressionistic and the anecdotal indicates that divisive, communal agenda need not always work. It could have contributed to BJP’s landslide win in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but may not work in every election. There is a lack of patience with progressively unwinding arguments on caste and communal prejudice because they offer no closure. Match that with a development agenda. Even if the gains are small, or when areas are identified for development programmes as reward – in UP, voters are rewarded or punished on this score based on whether or not they voted for the party in power – the gains are tangible.



The BJP offers multiple choices to the voter in UP. Modi, so far, has been able to remain unsullied by controversy. However, he is seen in two avatars. In one, he takes on a secular, pro development role as he promises law and order and development and appeals to be adopted by the state. In the other, he overtly brings out the religious divide, while talking of cremation grounds (shamsh aan ghat) and graveyards (kabristaan). Anecdotal evidence shows there are pulls on either side. With three more crucial phases yet left in the state elections, it is unclear which of the two Modi planks will draw voters to help the party, because he remains the BJP's star campaigner by far.



