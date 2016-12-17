Ruminations: Permanently divided society

Divisions in society have a way of perpetuating themselves and then spawning new ones. Some are inherited, like the caste system. But, new ones are regularly created, and India is witnessing this regularly.



The repeated references to Rahul Gandhi’s so-called Italian shades, and the coloured vision of India they offer him, do not restrict themselves to just the Congress party’s first family. Those remarks hint at exclusion based on birth, with privilege taken in the pejorative sense and equated with poor values. It is markedly different from the “foreign hand” discovered by Indira Gandhi to work up passions against an unseen enemy. This time around there is a name and face to the foreign connection, it is typecast, and it is the enemy within.



Some divisions are devised to force compliance. The call to patriotism, and the indication of a national project to push through demonetisation, which acts as some sort of psychological palliative against pain, denounces those who complain. There are other reasons, though, which have for now been able to contain public anger against the obvious hardships that demonetisation has brought about which will be delineated later.



India’s caste system and the biases that come from it refuse to go away, despite reservations policy, other forms of state action and the success of caste-based political parties. A few instances this month endorse this. Earlier this week, the Catholic Bishops Conference of India released a 44-page document ‘Policy of Dalit Empowerment in the Catholic Church of India.’ A remarkably candid document, it acknowledges that Dalit Christians face untouchability and discrimination, which the president of the bishops’ conference describes as a grave sin. It describes how vested interests divide the faithful on the basis of caste. Based on some telling facts, like having only 12 Dalit Christian bishops out of 5,000 bishops in the Catholic Church of India even though Dalit Christians comprise 12 million out of 19 million Catholics in India, the conference has now asked the dioceses to prepare a plan to remedy this.



Then, on December 1, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat released ‘collectors’ editions’ of the ‘Panchjanya’ and ‘Organiser’ to celebrate 90 years of the RSS. Along with him on stage were senior RSS functionaries, Union ministers, MPs and invitees. Among them was Milind Kamble, chairman of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an acknowledgment of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP’s aggressive Dalit outreach efforts, which has the prime minister taking the initiative to develop five centres connected with Dr BR Ambedkar. There are efforts, sometimes in vain, to counter the narrative on the Sangh Parivar’s upper caste bias. Kamble’s organisation has said that there are over 3,000 Dalit millionaires among his organisation’s members and more than 100 have businesses over Rs 100 crore and he is a votary of ‘Make in India.’ However, at the function, Bhagwat was more than aware of the complications of the caste system and communal tensions and said Hindu society should shun the wrong practices “it has adopted over a period of time” and which are weakening it.



The subtext of Kamble’s observations indicate an impatience with caste bias and an urgency to look beyond them, and to circumvent the shortcomings that emanate from caste. The case of Dalit Christians shows that is unlikely to happen on the ground at any time soon. A society in a state of flux and crisis, like India, will always find an outsider, actually the enemy within, who could even be the outcast, so that either the privileged or the majority — depending on the demands of the situation — can consolidate behind an idea.



The demonetisation move is an example. It is aimed at black money, and also terror funding. On the ground it is a shrill programme that targets a class of people with some general attributes — wealth, conspicuous consumption and high society connections. These fit the stereotype of the rich-poor divide and help to harness the anger of the have-nots against the haves. Increased migration and the quickly growing number of rich people with their need for support structures have narrowed the physical distance between the moneyed and the poor. That proximity has triggered aspirations beyond what is possible. The demonetisation drive attempts to burst the bubble of prosperity and then layers it with some sort of vigilante patriotism. This cocktail has worked to numb the pain of demonetisation and even kept tempers generally down. For now.



The basis for divisions can seem flimsy, but these divisions, once established can be enduring. Regarding ‘varna’ in the caste system, sociologist Dipankar Gupta writes that the term ‘varna’ in the Vedas need not necessarily mean skin colour. It can also refer to order. Therefore, if there were four ‘varnas,’ then it signifies that society was stratified along four orders.



“Each order was supposed to have a colour pennant of its own as they represented different phases of the sun’s journey around the earth. The rising sun, the grandest of all, was red, and this was the colour given to the ruling Kshatriyas. Brahmans were signified by the colour white because that was supposed to be the colour of the sun at noon. Vaishyas were yellow because that is the colour the sun took in the East, and finally Sudras were blue, for that was the hue of the setting sun,” he writes. The logic could appear weak but the divisions they created have lasted.



In a society under stress, the sense of loss and perceived discrimination is a constant that manifests itself time and again. It prepares the ground for divisions in society. Revisiting some of them which had been presumed settled, like the case of Dalit Christians who had converted to escape disability based on birth, are proving to be eye openers. Divisions are like a vicious cycle. There is never an end to them, because there is always a need for them as they serve, in the minds of leaders at least, a very important purpose — they help to maintain their support base and meet their political ends.



ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com



