Ruminations: Out of the shadow

The Election Commission's order earlier this week, granting the 'cycle' symbol to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's faction in the party, has proved to be the final denouement of the Samajwadi Party – establishing finally the takeover of the party's GenY, the eclipse of the old guard and the vested interests, and the sidelining of Mulayam Singh Yadav himself. And all it required was for Akhilesh to stand his ground and face up to the truth: that his politics would be over if he now allowed the gerontocracy to scuttle his prospects.



The results are there for all to see. He is the undisputed leader of the party, the party president, having the final word in candidate selection in the party, and a decisive hand in which family member would be allowed to have a stake in party affairs.



It has been a steep learning curve for Akhilesh, a tough five years for the young chief minister who won tremendous goodwill as he took the party to a landslide win – by the standards of the fractious politics and unstable governments in the state – in 2012 . But, all that almost came to nought as he came face to face with his father's unbridled and unrealistic ambition to straddle the big stage in Delhi: the prime ministership.



There was no Modi wave in 2012 when Akhilesh came to power and he was swamped by the party's gerontocracy. In transfers, appointments, administrative issues and political problems he appeared to be eclipsed by the old guard. It seemed to be a brazen abuse of extra constitutional power, and the chief minister appeared to be watching helplessly as all this unfolded before him. He was at that time to his party and government what Indira Gandhi had been to the Congress party when they called her 'goongi gudiya', Hindi for 'dumb doll'.



But Akhilesh gradually started making his ground, and while doing so he stuck to his strong points. In adverti-sements in print and audio-visual media, he focused on development programmes, stressing all the time on his youth. Sometimes, of course, he appeared to jump the gun to say that all election promises had been fulfilled and he was now looking ahead – anyone with a nodding acqu-aintance with development in Uttar Pradesh would question this. Yet, it was overlooked as being part of the rough and tumble of politics.



In talking about youth, Akhilesh was being sharper than most thought he was capable of being. This was a deliberately chosen and more secular approach, knowing it would click with the youth whose vote mattered most to him. It was his way of standing apart from the crowd. That included Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, her caste-based politics, her sarvajan experiment and now an attempt at a strong Dalit-Muslim axis. It also made him stand apart from his father's Yadav-Muslim politics, and the Muslim-vote bank politics, which the ageing Samajwadi Party patriarch rigged up recently even when he was on his last legs in the fight for control of the party. The groundswell of support from his own party men and cabinet colleagues to his youth-based development-centered polit-ics, surely based on feedback from the ground, proved that Akhilesh was on the right track and his hard stand against the gerontocracy, days ahead of the state polls, had come not a moment too soon.



Akhilesh appears ready to fight the assembly elections on his own terms, no longer a rubber stamp. And every bit the leader he was expected to be in the first flush of that rousing mandate in 2012.



Some of what Akhilesh was able to do, has evidently been missed out by the heir of another, more illustrious repu-blican dynasty, himself battl-ing the gerontocracy that rules his party. Rahul Gandhi's case, of sulking and withdrawing when he should have asserted himself, of leaving the leader-ship role untenanted by showing his reluctance for the top job in his party, have proved to be one of craven failure. Politics is about seizing the moment and Rahul has displayed a remarkable lack of political timing – as opposed to Akhilesh's facility for recog-nising the right moment to act – for one whose apprentice-ship at the highest level has gone on for over a decade.



In fact, Akhilesh has always shown that he would one day be his own man. A story from his childhood says as a school student, he knew he could no longer be called Tipu, the name given to him by his family. So, he went up to his father and asked that he henceforth be called Akhilesh. There have been other instances to show he was ready to do things his own way.



Rahul has acted in fits and starts, but has rarely been known to seize the moment like the Uttar Pradesh chief minister did. His close relationship with his mother means there will never be a falling out, like there has been in the Samajwadi Party. It also indicates, by inference, that the old guard will not be pushed off the stage in a hurry. In essence, GenY will have to wait till the Congress gerontocracy decides to give way. The one hope harboured by Congress loyalists – a euphemism for those with sworn allegiance to the Nehru-Gandhis – is that the default mechanism of Indian politics is such that Rahul will one day be thrust into the prime ministership. Hopefully, by then, he would have done enough to stamp his authority to not be a rubber stamp boss.



