Ruminations: A lungful of vitriol

The nature of the 'shouting brigade' – a term coined in the context of Sanjay Gandhi’s close associates who would demolish and humiliate opponents of Indira Gandhi and Sanjay by shouting them down, usually in Parliament – has taken on a wider meaning in the present. While raucous shouting does take place, a perfectly poised but forceful counterattack also serves to silence critics. With the growing importance of television-studio debates and televised parliamentary debates, both the voluble and the quiet serve the same end of downing the opponent. A dignified response from BJP national executive member and former editor of 'Organiser' Seshadri Chari, who quietly undercuts opposing views while all the time appearing to be accommodating, is a prime example of the 'silent killer'. More aggressive by all accounts is the BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao, who can be noisy and disruptive while trying to get his point across. And then there are those like Sakshi Maharaj, who has been warned by the Election Commission for remarks that were purportedly communal – however, the BJP MP stood by what he said, saying he was speaking at a religious gathering and not at an election meeting. All three kinds have their adherents and have achieved a measure of success at what they do.



Essentially, these are the kinds of people that parties present to put forward their views. Being voluble is not the only criterion when every fact, allegation and sneak video on social media has to be countered. The person has to be forceful.



Of course, the BJP has more people who fall in these very categories. Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar was genial and non-combative when he was the party’s national spokesperson. He continues to be so as minister. Consider how he took the wind out of the report on former Hyderabad University student Rohith Vemula, who committed suicide. His approach is markedly different from Shaina NC or Smriti Irani’s.



To bring up the issue of Sanjay Gandhi’s so-called shouting brigade, even as they were noisy, they brought a new flavour to politics. For a hierarchy-conscious party, these were people who were young and brash. Where old-style Congressmen could be stuffy and non-communicative, Sanjay’s close associates – like Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler – were open and confident. There were others in the group, among them Ambika Soni and Rukhsana Sultana. Like Sanjay, they were people in a hurry and they would ride roughshod over anyone who came in the way or criticised them. And this did not exclude people in their own party.



Among these, there are those who are conditioned to take a hit on the chin while there are others who are meant to launch a counter-attack. A former BJP spokesperson, now a senior functionary, once told journalists after an election that if he showed up once the results started being declared, they should assume that the party had lost – his job was to defend what evidently could not be. On the other hand if the senior leaders were easily available, it was obvious that the party was winning.



The shouting brigade was a term used in the pejorative, because they came to be associated with the Emergency, with Sanjay – an extra-constitutional power centre at the time – and of course because they were good at shouting down people. A shouting brigade in a political party is now more commonplace and serves a purpose. As a result, they have proliferated.



A newbie party like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has its own shouting brigade. At one end are Atishi Marlena and Raghav Chadha, focused less on being voluble and more on being pithy. Well turned out and articulate, they have the ear of even their opponents. The same may not be said of party MLA and former minister Somnath Bharti, who can be brash and pushy. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal himself perhaps fills the slot in the party for the one most aggressive, bristling at the hint of an allegation.



Indeed, shouting brigades, in all their forms, have increasingly become a tool for countering inconvenient assessments of a political event, or attempting to confound opponents. Importantly, they are aimed at not allowing an observation to go uncontested even in a hostile setting. After the Bihar polls in 2015 for instance, when the BJP was trounced by the JD(U)-RJD-Congress mahagathbandhan, GVL was at pains to point out that the individual vote share of mahagathbandhan partners had stayed the same since the 2014 general elections that had brought Narendra Modi to power. Within parenthesis it meant that had the three parties not come together, they would not have won the election. It was in this context that the mahagathbandhan was being described as ‘opportunistic’.



The nature of the job being such, it is natural for ruling parties to have such members who would keep opponents at bay. However, the Sanjay Gandhi experience showed that there is a fine line between a forceful response and intimidation. But that line usually resides in the realm of a person’s understanding of the situation. It is the difference between a legitimate political weapon and action bordering on the criminal, and as some political parties are beginning to realise, a weapon used irresponsibly often becomes a liability.



