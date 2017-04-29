Ruminations: A loaded issue

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has denied it, but it is in a way surprising that a Niti Aayog member should have spoken of taxing agricultural income during the centenary year of the Champaran satyagraha of 1917. Bibek Debroy did not make a sweeping comment on general taxation of such income. He suggested that three-year averages of income should be taken, for instance, before arriving at any decision.



Despite the minister's comments, it can be safely assumed, as usually happens in such cases, that a beginning of sorts has been made on the issue with Debroy's remarks. It can even be yoked to the larger discussion on reforms and formalising the economy. On Friday, chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian added to the discussion saying he saw no harm in taxing rich farmers.



The reference to the Champaran satyagraha is important. It harnessed peasant disenchantment at the exploitation of the indigo farmers, who were forced to pay for the financial stress of the British and the zamindars when the indigo trade became less profitable. What it also succeeded in doing was to add another dimension to the freedom movement, by involving the farmers. With Gandhiji in the lead, the peasant revolt that eventually took place was the product of a typically non-violent almost non-combative effort. But, it was effective and contributed to legislation on indigo farmers. In that sense it was a defining movement.



In bringing up the issue of agricultural income tax, whether merely for rich farmers or others, the Niti Aayog member could well have triggered a discussion on a sensitive issue – because agriculture is getting more easily associated with indebtedness rather than affluence. In this context, it can be someone’s case that the issue of taxation could be interpreted as armtwisting.



The ground reality is something like this and any talk of taxation should be related to food production in India. The country has almost reached a plateau as far as the increase in area under cultivation is concerned. In later stages of development, with industrialisation, modernisation and growth in population, there could be pressure on this land as well. This is happening continuously. Besides, there is already a pull towards growing cash crops, which has impacted food grain output. The per hectare yield is about 1.6 tonnes of food grain which is among the lowest in the world. Food grain production was 198.4 million tonnes in 2004-2005 and rose to an all-time high of over 265 million tonnes in 2013-2014 but declined marginally the following year due to poor rainfall. These figures might seem big when compared with the huge strides in food grain production since independence. However, what really matters is physical access to food. And in this there has been a drop – because food grain production has been accompanied by a decline in per capita per diem availability of food grain.



There are other figures. According to the NSSO, the percentage of indebted households as of 2015 was 51.9 and the estimated number of agricultural households having loans was 4,68,48,100.



The idea of taxing agricultural income, even those at the higher end, has expectedly stirred a hornet’s nest. Farm distress is a common story. But, there is another side to the discussion and ties in with the government’s intent to root out black money – just like the demonetisation of high-value currency notes. That farm income is used as a money-laundering tool has been well known. Even though no serious action has been taken on the issue, it is in the public domain that rich people have used tax loopholes relating farm income to turn black money to white. Yet, whenever, these cases have been taken up by the tax authorities, they have been not been done in the general sense of taxing or probing farm income.



That has been for good reason. The issue of taxing farm income is evidently a loaded issue. It has to do with what is clearly seen as a nationalistic occupation – it is with some reason that Lal Bahadur Shastri used the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan – which is now evidently seen to be under stress. It would be interesting to learn of the views of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh-affiliated organisations like the Swadeshi Jagran Manch on the subject. The moot point is whether it would be a worth the political risk to start a forest fire on the controversial question of taxing farm income. With Narendra Modi as prime minister, though, it is unlikely that the government would be fazed by such considerations if it feels convinced of the need to initiate the process at some time, if only to continue with its overall drive to widen the tax base.



