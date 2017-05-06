Ruminations: Ill equipped to mount a challenge

There was a sense of hope in waiting for the next move from political parties that had been routed in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and the state polls last month established the resurgence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state – in the latter case, after about 15 years. It was done in spectacular fashion, leaving the then ruling Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party without even a toehold in state politics. One would have expected both parties to undertake a deep analysis of their abject failure and come up with a solution. Unfortunately, going back to the drawing board has only meant a return to old style politics by the very same central political figures who had led their respective parties to ruin. It is a bit like dusting up an old dress to go to a grand party: you will be found out for being outdated and smelling musty.



Indeed, no effort was made by the principal parties in the state to change themselves after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections wipeout. The vote share of the SP and the BSP in UP remained virtually unchanged at 20-22 per cent between the 2014 Lok Sabha and the 2017 assembly elections. It shows a complete lack of political imagination. It also shows an absence of realisation that steps need to be taken urgently to stay politically alive. Where a change in outlook was required to counter an overarching figure like Narendra Modi, all that the SP, for instance, thought of doing was alter the party hierarchy.



With the SP going for the much anticipated split on Friday that will presumably draw a line between the old guard and the party GenNow, another turn has been taken that only seems to be a new way of telling an old story. The charade of handing over to the next generation of SP leaders led by Akhilesh Yadav, has been effectively abandoned. In the case of BSP, even that option is not available, as the party has not developed new generation of leaders to lead the party. Mayawati seems trapped in her own image of a canny caste player, who succeeds by anticipating caste-based alignments and a programme that tries to capitalise on the narrative of centuries-old caste oppression. Caste discrimination continues to be a harsh reality in India. Where the BSP leader has faltered massively is in her inability to ensure the economic growth of her constituents. Experience shows that it is perhaps beyond her party's present capacity to be able to do so.



Importantly, it misses the essence of Ambedkarite thinking that places India above everything else. In the ultimate analysis, according to Ambedkar, all other identities get subsumed in that single identity. But, Mayawati’s politics is about coming to power. In that sense, she has not been able to stride the stage that she got as a Dalit leader and as Kanshi Ram’s political heir.



In the behind-the-scenes initiatives to bring the two parties to come together, the SP and BSP are clearly going against the tide. The BJP, under Modi and party president Amit Shah, has not only captured the mood of the nation that goes beyond coalitions, it is well on its way to proving that smaller parties – especia lly regional parties – are no more than failures desp ite the quality of their leadership.



The parties are also going against their own histories. The history of socialist parties in India, to which SP belongs, is a history of a high attrition rate. Socialists parties have split, then tried unsuccessfully to join hands and been plagued by ego clashes. Their leadership has been of high quality – they have been led by Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan. But that has not provided them with any measure of lasting political success. Their unity efforts began right after the first Lok Sabha elections in 1952, in which they fared poorly. Since then, they have generally faltered in their attempts to rise to power. Mulayam Singh Yadav, a Lohiaite, achieved success by practising a brand of politics that combined OBC interests and minoritism. Cleverly, he confined himself to Uttar Pradesh, where his kind of politics found adherents. It is no rocket science that in an era of changing aspirations, where elections are being won on a development agenda, the time for such politics is past. Moving away from a younger generation and new ideas with the split on Friday, Yadav has shown a typical disdain for new age politics and a predilection for old-style deal making and compromise. For her part, Mayawati appears ill-equipped to counter the BJP’s aggressive Dalit outreach that goes beyond attempting to appropriate BR Ambedkar. The results are there to see in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



Both parties need to go back to the drawing board now if they want to make a match of it, instead of falling back on a kind of coalition politics that has provided no lasting result. They will find that the India they first set out in has changed irreversibly. Their programmes will need to go beyond confrontation to one of creating economic opportunities for their followers —not through the spoils system but substantively and for the long term. Their future lies in this, and not in ensuring political survival for the immediate future through questionable alliances. Unless they do that they will become irrelevant. An aggressive BJP has made it clear that it will spare no effort to make them so.



ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com



