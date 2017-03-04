Ruminations: Game changers in UP

The penultimate stage of the Uttar Pradesh polls has brought the focus on two factors that will determine which way the vote will go hereon with 89 seats remaining – the development plank and the Muslim vote. Almost everything else has been decided in the state's votebank politics.



It has been a long-winded election, with the pendulum moving from one side to the other with each phase. After March 11, when the election results are announced, both the victor and the vanquished would do well to sit down and ponder whether it might have been a different story had there been fewer phases. That could be good preparation for the 2019 general elections for which the current UP polls are a precursor.



By now, the Dalit vote has aligned behind the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Yadav vote behind the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the upper caste Hindu vote, solidly behind the BJP. But, in a low-key election, in the absence of a wave one way or the other, every gust of wind matters.



Things happened outside the state, which influenced the voter in Uttar Pradesh. After the first two phases, came the results of the municipal elections in Orissa and Maharashtra. In both, the BJP emerged victorious. In Maharashtra, especially, showed the Shiv Sena that it was the pre-eminent party in the state and was just fine without being in an alliance. The results of those polls seemed to reflect a national mood in favour of the BJP.



More recently, the GDP figures put out by the Central Statistics Office, pointing to a buoyant economy that showed no drag from demonetisation, gave a leg-up to the BJP. It also drew a sharp distinction between data, anecdotal evidence and experiential narrative.



There was a third factor but that emerged during the lengthy UP election campaign and succeeded in swaying the vote. It was the prime minister's now famous 'shamshaan' and 'kabristan' comment. There was another remark in the same set: if there is electricity during Holi, there should be electricity during Eid. It was a clever construct because the last bit came at the very end of a list that tied in with the BJP's charge of minority appeasement against the SP regime.



Predictably, it was the first part that got picked up. Some could call the tack the BJP's default option – because it comes into play in a tough situation. So, a strategy that started with the Hindu-exodus claims in Kairana, which the local MP himself later recanted on, but not before it had become a part of the campaign narrative, was on view again. It got added to Modi's pro-development rhetoric.



These factors have provided the trigger for a realignment of forces in Uttar Pradesh in the course of the election. With the BJP on the upswing at least in terms of sentiment, it is time for Muslims to see who is best placed to beat the BJP. The answer might not be the incumbent Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and its Yadav-Muslim votebank because there is now a Dalit-Muslim axis configured by BSP's Mayawati, the most formidable practitioner of caste politics in India. The BJP, knowing where its strength lies, has not bothered with Muslim candidates in this phase, choosing to milk the confusion in the minds of the Muslim voter on whether to vote the SP-Congress alliance or the BSP and gaining from it.



That has left the course open for the non-Yadav OBC vote and the Brahmin vote, given that Brahmins also vote tactically and will go to those who they believe will give them the biggest benefit. For instance, in 2007, they thought of supporting Mayawati and her 'sarvajan' politics. They later felt that doing so was a wasted opportunity.



As for Modi's remark, seen in its polarising context, it could well have hit home in a scenario where every push counts. This is both the advantage and disadvantage of the first-past-the-post system.



This UP election is proving to be a high-stakes one on several counts. Two of these stand out. First, it is principally a contest between two leaders who are about 20 years apart in age. Akhilesh will have to prove that he is equal in firepower to Modi, who seems to face no challenges either within his party or outside. Whether he is able to convey the message, will determine his political future. The second is the subtext of the first point. If Akhilesh is able to hold his own, he will emerge as a rallying point for the forces arraigned against Modi, because the message going out from an election in UP has a deep politicalrun-on. That is where it becomes even more a high-stakes election for both.



There is a third important point. If Akhilesh pulls it off in an election during which his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, has not campaigned, he might well become the Pied Piper for GenY of Indian politics, by showing them how they can throw out old style politics in India and gain from it.



