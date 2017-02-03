Ruminations: Divided House

On December 25, 2006, when Manmohan Singh, who was then Prime Minister, visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee to wish him on his birthday, the conversation took on an uncharacteristically rancorous tone. Vajpayee was in virtual retirement at the time. But he took the opportunity to complain to Singh that the government had not thought it worth the while to keep the opposition updated on important political issues. "Aap to hamse aajkal baat hi nahin karte (you don't talk to us anymore)," he said. Vajpayee was not referring merely to phone calls between the two sides and the cursory exchange of information but to a critical mechanism of party politics, where the opposition and the government talked about important issues of national importance and developed a common strategy.



Vajpayee's political standing kept him above most divisive issues. For the UPA at the time, though, with Vajpayee withdrawing from the rough and tumble of politics, it was LK Advani who was at the helm of affairs – a man they had trouble dealing with. Much of the reason for the breakdown between the two sides at the time is attributed to this: the Congress found it difficult to do business with Advani. Things only became worse after the UPA won a second term, the arrogance of a larger mandate for the Congress compared to 2004 contributing to this.



Fortunes have swung the other way since then. The BJP is now in power with a brute mandate that has subsumed coalition-era politics. And the relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has only worsened. The near-total lack of understanding and trust between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi is well known. The BJP strategy to seemingly appropriate Congress icons and place them against members of the Nehru-Gandhi family has not helped matters.



It is in this light that the Prime Minister's recent appeal to the opposition, to help in the smooth running of Parliament during the Budget session seems like a tough act to follow. The reason is perhaps simple. The opposition has used the number game in Parliament to flex its muscles in the Rajya Sabha. For a government in a hurry, as the Modi Sarkar undoubtedly is, this is a waste of time.



It did try to be ingenious in the initial stages of its term to get things going using the ordinance route – till a mild rebuke from President Pranab Mukherjee during a speech to students, got the government to halt in its tracks. It has now moved to the next stage, by using the money bill route to get important legislation through, because a money bill does not require to be mandatorily passed in the Rajya Sabha. More importantly, the Speaker is the sole judge on what can be a money bill.



Yet, it would seem now, that the importance of getting the opposition on board, even with a brute majority in the Lok Sabha, has perhaps not been entirely lost on the ruling party. The GST bill is a classic case of this, with its deadline for implementation being repeatedly postponed. Common political wisdom says that the GST bill issue will be used by the opposition to wrench some political breathing space for itself and in the process also win a bit of political heft in the light of the fact that this game changing reform, so crucial to implementing the Modi government's economic agenda, must go through this year at any cost. This, after finance minister Arun Jaitley had used his persuasive skills to initially get political backing for GST rollout. That was till relations between the two sides began souring, and was later accentuated by the BJP’s loss in the Bihar elections in Nov 2015.



The BJP is realising, just as the Congress had done during UPA-II, that a majority in the Lok Sabha does not necessarily assure single-party rule or a common agenda for the whole country. Antagonistic political forces are in power in various states, which are neither worried about the centre's whip hand nor flustered that financial help might be held up. Mature political forces know they only need to brazen out the choppy waters for the tide to turn.



However, there is much more to political give and take than the GST rollout. As Vajpayee had pointed out at the meeting with Manmohan Singh in 2006, the opposition's angst in being kept out of the loop on important issues will manifest itself in many ways. Vajpayee might have referred to the inability of being part of a national dialogue.



In the present context, however, it has tended to cause small and big disruptions – like, for instance, the appointment of the CBI chief when Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge kept the government side waiting, citing paucity of time to attend the meeting of the selection committee. That might be a comparatively small case to deal with when placed against the backdrop of the struggle over GST rollout.



Modi has had immense luck with the electorate so far. Even the pain of demonetisation has been absorbed in the whole argument of the fight against corruption and Modi’s national project to bring that about. But, the Prime Minister’s repeated statements of late, suggesting to the opposition the need to develop a common purpose, perhaps shows that the government is alive to the fact that more than half its term is over and it does not want a major disruption of its goals leading on to the next general election.



ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com



