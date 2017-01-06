Ruminations: Crossing the line

The attacks on BJP offices in Bengal earlier this week belong to a familiar theme of political violence in the state to beat down opponents. Left rule institutionalised it, but it had started well before that. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, herself a victim of political violence which had once caused her to be hospitalised for several months, and her party Trinamool Congress are now extending that legacy.



As if the BJP had not known, the message to it is: Welcome to Bengal, and to political violence.



A brief recap of the BJP-Trinamool Congress face-off over the past few days goes like this: Banerjee criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's de-monetisation move and joins Rahul Gandhi in levelling corruption allegations against him; the CBI moves first against Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Paul and then Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rs 71,000 crore Rose Valley chit fund scam; the premier investigation agency arrests both; Trinamool Congress lays siege to BJP leader and Union minister Babul Supriyo's Kolkata house; a BJP office in the state is set on fire; State finance minister Amit Mitra walks out of a pre-budget consultation meeting with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley citing 'financial emer-gency'; party spokesperson Derek O'Brien warns "all hell will break loose" if the Union budget is presented on February 1, that is ahead of polls in five states.



The Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been in a turf war in the state for some time now. This increased after the BJP's showing in the 2014 general elections when it might not have done well seat-wise but exceeded its own expectations by cornering over 17 per cent of the vote. Since then, it has been a topsy-turvy battle in which political violence, communal polarisa-tion, corruption allegations and objectionable comments in the garb of political disco-urse have all played a part.



In short, the power base of the two main contenders has been changing with the political tide. With the Left all but vanquished and the Congress on the periphery in the state, the BJP with its government at the Centre has emerged as the main challenger for Banerjee and her party. Kharagpur, once a Congress stronghold, has passed on to the BJP. The BJP made inroads into the impor-tant Asansol and Burdwan areas, in space vacated by the Left, but the Trinamool Congress has now been able to wrest them back. There has been communal violence in Malda, Hazinagar, Chandan-nagar and Howrah, all triggered by turf battles. After gaining some ground in Malda, Murshidabad and Mid-napore, the BJP has slipped in these areas with the TMC gaining ground there. However, the BJP continues to be strong in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and South Dinajpur. This is but an indicative list of the BJP versus Trinamool Congress fight in Bengal.



The latest round of exchanges between the two parties have a trigger. At one point, it is difficult to ignore Banerjee's allegation of a correlative link between her opposition to demonetisation, becoming part of the axis along with Rahul Gandhi in making corruption allegations against the Prime Minister and the too-pat-to-be-missed CBI cases against two of her senior partymen, Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rs 17,000 crore Rose Valley chit fund scam. It will be up to her to prove to her constituents of the truth of her allegations and dismiss the BJP's contention that the cases against the Trinamool Congress leaders had started much earlier and have a momentum of their own.



There is another truth: Banerjee's all-India ambition which is growing more aggre-ssively by the day. No longer happy merely having a small presence in other states, she wants to be in states outside Bengal in a big way. Who would have thought, for instance, that Banerjee would be a player in Punjab, which she is now after the TMC announced its first list of candidates for the Punjab assembly elections on Thur-sday and said more names would be announced soon.



There is also a vacant slot for a rival to Modi on the national stage. Rahul, it seems rises but in the end only flatters to deceive. Except to the discerning who might claim to understand the nuances of his position, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's cosying up to Modi and the seamless creation of a mutual admiration society, has not helped to fill that space. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa's death has closed another option for filling the void.



That is where Banerjee comes in. Aiming for a larger footprint, she is looking at political horizons far beyond Bengal, making the stakes that much higher for her. Her response to the CBI arrests of Bandyopadhyay and Paul betrays that.



Banerjee’s mainstreaming of agitational politics have found adherents in her native state. But, now she is ready for realpolitik as well. She could be building a coalition with Rahul but at one point she harboured a deep resentment for Sonia Gandhi. That was contrasted with her respect for Rajiv Gandhi, who supported her and had big plans for her. Most of these plans were stymied, and for this she held Pranab Mukherjee and Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi responsible. For her to join hands with the Congress party's first family yet again – after they allied with the CPI(M) against her in last year’s assembly polls – highlights how she is playing for big stakes.



Ironically, even as she tries to position herself against Modi, Banerjee exhibits some similarities with him: like him, she leads from the front. She is in complete control of the government and party. In running the govern-ment and party she makes it clear that no one should take his position or proximity to her for granted. Importantly, she has a huge political base and it is apparent that her consti-tuents are willing to forgive her her shortcomings.



She is not an intellectual leader, but is undoubtedly a mass leader. The current battle with the Centre into which she has launched herself will show whether she has matured from being a merely instinctive leader to a well-honed political player with a pan Indian outlook.



ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com



