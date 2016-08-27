Rituparna Chakraborty: Flexi-staffing can get you dignity

India has a considerably large number of working women who drop out from jobs after taking a break, usually a maternity leave. Flexi-staffing gives women a chance to get back into the workforce and take up roles based on their availability of time and skills, saysin an interview with. Work-life balance may not be at the core of why women opt for a flexi job. Excerpts:As per a recent report of Indian Staffing Federation, flexi-staffing is to provide new opportunities for 8.5 million unemployed female workforce in India. Customer service, backoffice support fu­nctions, HR, retail att­enda­nts and in-shop demonstrators are some of the roles in which a large number of wo­men are hired. The sectors include banking, e-comme­rce, retail, hospitality and healthcare.Flexi-staffing is a boon for all job market outsiders, particularly women, who have taken a break from their jobs or those working in the informal sector with lesser skills. Flexi-staffing gives them a chance to get back into the workforce and take up roles based on their availability of time and skills. Work life balance may not be at the core of why women opt for a flexijob. It is more of an optimisation solution than a lifestyle choice. However, unlike the options available in the informal sector, where there is no concept of work hours, there is far greater predictability in the work hours. They are also entitled to leave as per the law of the land and in most cases over and above what they are legally entitled to.On an average, a flexi job pays about Rs 15,000 a month. Of course, this could be lower, based on the nature of the job and location. Interestingly, there is practically no difference in salary between men and women for similar roles in flexi-staffing. Because it is temporary in nature, a flexijob helps as a stepping-stone for a better job or career in the future. It essentially helps create a cr­edible opening balance, wh­ich youth can build on.To begin with, by making th­emselves available in the fl­exi-staffing market. One sh­ould contact various flexi-st­affing companies and share synopsis of the skills they bring to the table and or the availability of time.It is important to choose multiple functions where their skills can be used ra­ther than narrowing it down too much. It is important to also register oneself with various hyper local job portals and apps.One should also make use of their network of friends and family to make themselves aware of possible options and also to create a reference pool.Temporary staffing or flexi-staffing is an opportunity for women and there is no specific challenge that they need to overcome.The challenges are akin to what women face at work otherwise, irrespective of wh­­ether it is temporary or permanent in nature, which is largely related to gender bias. However, given that usually the period of employment is fixed they don’t have a long tail of effect.Flexi-staffing provides a unique platform for women to pick up new skills that make them job ready and it could also open doors for more long-term assignm­ents. Women in India, especially at the bottom of the pyramid, are forced into informal forms of work; flexi-staffing provides them the chance to get into the formal workforce, where they are provided wage security, social security and employment security. And above all, dignity of work.In India, flexi-staffing has grown into one of the largest businesses in a very short span of time. Currently, India ranks 4th after the USA, China and Japan, with 2.1 million flexiworkers. By 2018, it is expected to grow to 2.9 million, growing at the rate of 12.3 per cent annually, and become the third largest country in terms of flexi-staffing.Flexi-staffing has shown a positive growth and has been accepted worldwide as companies across the spectrum try to adapt to structural and seasonal changes.The global penetration rate of flexi-staffing is 1.61 per cent. The USA tops the chart with 14.4 million flexi workforce, followed by China with 8.1 million and Japan with 2.5 million.