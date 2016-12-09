Riskfactor: Where are the women leaders?

The adulation that J Jayalalithaa, the recently deceased ex-chief minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, received has been both surprising and humbling. People might have had differences of opinions about her administration but there wasn’t any doubt about her competence, command, forthrightness and the humane warmth.



One cannot help but notice the rarity of such a situation — a woman making it to a leadership position and then being revered to that extent. Statistics show there are just not enough women making it to the top in any profession. Out of the approximately 190 heads of state, number of women leaders can be counted on fingers (Germany, Bangladesh, Norway, Namibia, Poland, Myanmar and UK). A dismal 3.5 per cent. Other estimates show that of the people serving in parliaments worldwide, 13 per cent are women. In the corporate sector, only 23 women hold the CEO position in the Fortune 500 companies list. And in the non-profit sector (which is traditionally thought of as the softer profession), the numbers are around 20 per cent.



Clearly, not enough women are making it to the top. And there are complex reasons underlying this issue ranging from socio-economic, demographic, political, and historical factors. Much research continues on how do we bring the best education and career opportunities to women. At workplace, there is continuous research on finding ways to retain women with policies such as flexible times and childcare centers.



However, let me highlight other behaviours aspects that can be self-defeating for women. Research studies systematically show that women underestimate their own abilities and skills. In general, when asked to take an IQ test or a general knowledge test, people overestimate their performance. However, men do that more so than women. Furthermore, in times of success, men attribute the good results to themselves (intelligence or skill) while women attribute it to the others around them or good luck. This lack of confidence hurts their chances of success severely - women do not speak up or negotiate enough in the workplace.



What makes this tricky is how other people perceive and judge competence of women. In a new research, my colleague at IE Business School, Professor Margarita Mayo, studied how and when did outside perceivers — bosses, subordinates, colleagues — perceive women (vs. men) as confident. In her sample from a software development company, she found that men are seen as confident and influential if they come across as competent. However, women are seen as confident and influential only if they come across as both competent and warm. That is, in order to be influential within their roles, not only did women have to be seen as competent but also as warm.



Related, in another research, professor Shelley Correll found that, in performance reviews, while men received feedback about outcomes, women received a lot more of vague feedback such as the way they carried themselves or their communication styles. For example, women’s performance reviews contained nearly twice as much language about being warm, empathetic, helpful, and dedicated to others. In fact, 76 per cent of references to being “too aggressive” happened in women’s reviews, versus 24 per cent in men’s. What this points to is that women seem to be under the social scrutiny much more than men. While men tend to receive judgments and evaluations more on the outcome (‘what’ aspects), women are observed more on the process (‘how’ aspects).



Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, tackles this subject of lack of women leadership in her book Lean In. One of the aspects she highlights is that women give up even before it is needed. She shares anecdotes on girl children imagining giving up career options to favor family life much more in advance than when it is really needed. Using such rationalisations, women do not even look out for the advanced and challenging roles in the first place (“What’s the point of stepping on the accelerator right now, when I would have to use brakes later on?”). She also discusses the importance of ‘making your partner a real partner’ and shares the statistic that if both a woman and a man work full-time in jobs, woman does twice the housework and thrice the child-work.



Having gender diversity is beneficial at all levels — be it the role of women in the boardroom or the role of men in raising families. Even when equal career opportunities are available to both men and women, women need to stop taking the backstage. They need to speak up more often. And as a society, we need to start evaluating both men and women using the same benchmarks.



(Dr Kriti Jain is a faculty member at IE Busine­ss School in Spain and an EU Marie Curie Research Fellow)



