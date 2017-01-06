Riskfactor: Turning a new leaf?

This time of the year is always special. Time for nostalgia and to recap the year that went by. Newspapers, magazines and blogs are inundated with the lists of the top 10s of everything — success stories, highest achievers, top earners, best books and movies, people who made headlines, crises moments, and so on. Time also for the New Year specials — be it the parties, getaways, or shopping discounts. And it is rather magical how people’s minds and attitudes suddenly shift in order to welcome a fresh new year with hope of better times ahead.



Amidst all this, one common topic of discussion is the New Year resolutions. We make promises to act in certain ways, to do acts of self-improvement, or to follow certain routines. Statistics on the kinds of resolutions people make reveal interesting insights. A Nielsen survey conducted couple of years ago showed that staying fit and healthy is the top-most resolution with 37 per cent of survey respondents talking about it, followed closely by losing weight (32 per cent). Other top items included enjoy life the fullest, spend less, save more, spend more time with family and friends, get organised, travel more and read more. In another list created by the Time magazine on the top commonly broken resolutions, these same items topped the list along with things like quit smoking and drink less.



The pattern along these lists are clear. Most lists include resolutions related to education or self-improvement, health, money, or relationships. However, the hard truth is that most of us give up on these goals rather quickly. One calculation shows that only 75 per cent of people are able to maintain their resolutions through the first week and 64 per cent past one month. In other words, one out of three people give up by the end of the first month. Interestingly, some studies have noted that January 24 is the day when willpowers are most likely to be broken; the average length of time people keep their promises is around 24 days. Coming to think of it, most of us don’t even come up with original New Year’s resolutions — we simply recycle from our last year’s list.



Why we are unable to follow through with our resolutions has deep roots into how our mind works. We follow through for a couple of days and then switch back to our routine and habits. We aim and plan for the year but unexpected events happen that cause chaos. Recent research from behavioural science on will power and self-control gives us a systematic understanding on this issue. Professor Baumeister and his colleagues studied how exerting self-control — for example, in the case of not eating junk food, or not smoking — causes people to suffer from exhaustion. As we continue to use self-control through the day, our reserves start getting depleted and it gets tougher and difficult to exercise more self-control.



Additionally, humans are present biased. That is, we tend to put off unpleasant tasks into the future. When planning to do things that have immediate costs but future benefits such as lose weight or to give up smoking, we tend to be unrealistically optimistic about our ability. We think we can do it. However, when the actual time arrives, we get into the trap of who has seen tomorrow, let’s just enjoy today. In other terms, we discount the future and are present-focused. This results in procrastination and lost targets.



The bottom line is clear: even though we have the best of intentions for our future self, we are unable to follow through. So, what can we do differently this time with our resolutions to increase the success rate? Getting started and forming them into natural habits can be done scientifically. Charles Duhigg in his book The Power of Habit talks about creating a cues-routine-rewards-habit loop. For example, seeing the clock strike 4 pm (cue) triggers a desire to get tea of coffee break. And once the coffee is had (routine), we get the rewards of the caffeine shot, socialising time or a relaxed break. This helps the brain remember to repeat this cycle as soon as the cue comes again.



To create a new habit or change an old one, we need to work with the same loop. Create a cue that reminds us of the routine to be followed. Keeping the sports shoes next to the bed helps trigger the exercise mode as soon as we wake up. Give yourself a reward (a smoothie after exercise) once the desired action has been done. Create a penalty if the undesired habit is repeated. And yes, make it fun. Pre-commit to your friends and family to create accountability. Find a way to measure and track the change. And over time, the seemingly-difficult resolutions will become automatic habits.



(Dr Kriti Jain is a faculty member at IE Busine­ss School, Spain and an EU Marie Curie Research Fellow)



