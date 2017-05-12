RISKFACTOR: Hindsight bias

How many times have you come across people who seem to know it all? Heard people say ‘I told you so’ or ‘this was bound to happen’? However, these people seem to know everything only in retrospect—that is, after the events have happened. After watching that nerve-racking last minute win in a match, hearing the news of a politician involved in fraud, or knowing the outcomes of elections—often times you can catch yourself saying that you knew this was coming. Researchers have long studied this as the ‘hindsight bias’ or ‘knew-it-all-along effect’.



In their typical experiments, researchers present the same set of facts (e.g., election news and statistics) to two groups of people but tell them that this resulted in different outcomes (e.g., a candidate wins or loses). Next, these participants are asked to predict the probability of such an event happening. The group that is told that the candidate had won predicts higher probability of such a win compared to the one that was told that the candidate had lost. Knowing the outcome increases our (false sense of) confidence in having known the outcome long before. We overestimate our ability to correctly predict the future.



Why does this happen? As humans, we find comfort in predictability, in making easy sense of the world around us, and in controlling our external environment. We need closure and that pushes us to see the world as orderly. And we usually do whatever it takes to promote a positive view of ourselves. To believe that we knew something was coming is a satisfying feeling. Neal Roese of the Kellogg School of Management and Kathleen Vohs of the Carlson School of Management described three levels at which such a bias occurs. The first is at the level of misremembering our own previous opinion or judgment (“I said it would happen”). The second level operates on the assumption of the inevitability of the event (“It had to happen”). Finally, it could be that we have a false sense of foreseeability such that we feel that we had predicted it (“I knew it would happen”).



Apart from the irritability such a know-it-all personality can cause to one’s colleagues and friends, this can be dangerous at many levels. Its implications in medical diagnoses, accounting and auditing decisions, and political strategy have been widely studied. Take the case of medical negligence. Often judges and jurors have to decide whether the doctors acted reasonably or negligently given what they knew at the decision-point under investigation. More often than not, these cases have resulted in bad outcomes (example, deaths). Given that the judges and jurors already know that a bad outcome has happened, they perceive the actions leading up to that outcome as negligent. It all seems inevitable and therefore doctors’ actions are found not justifiable. Similarly, video reconstructions in criminal cases make matters worse—precisely because of the linearity in their depiction of the events leading up to the crime.



Several societal factors exaggerate this problem further. History books are written in a linear fashion creating a false sense of certainty and logic in the sequence of events. These books do not, and perhaps cannot, describe the uncertainty and complexity of the world that existed in those days. Surely, things were not as clear when the decision was taking place in those moments of time. But creating a narrative is what history textbooks need to do and they do so by creating an easy one that gives an impression that everything was foreseeable.



Similarly, we typically use case studies in our MBA classrooms as illustrations of historic series of events that a company faced along with analysing how the company (should have) dealt with crucial decision-making situations. Again, the problem remains that we see things in retrospect. Students cannot feel the issues in real-time—how lack of full information, uncertainty, and complexity creates confusion, anxiety, fear, and unpredictability.



The obvious result of this is that it hampers learning. If you feel like you knew it all along, you wouldn’t take a step back to reflect and learn. One solution to this is to continuously practice the art of counterfactual thinking. That is to consider all the different scenarios and think of explanations of how the outcomes that didn’t happen could have happened. That way, we can counteract our first instinct to discard the information that doesn’t fit with our narrative. So, next time you catch yourself saying you knew this was coming, step back and remember this quote from Kierkegaard, a Danish philosopher, “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”



(Dr Kriti Jain is a faculty member at IE Busine­ss School, Spain and an EU Marie Curie Research Fellow)



