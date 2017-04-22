RISKFACTOR: Build that bridge

Let’s do this exercise first. Take a paper and tear it into several small pieces. Next, mix up the pieces in a chaotic fashion. Now, try to put the pieces together to re-create the original paper you had started with. Working with such a jigsaw puzzle is difficult and time-consuming. In many cases, the parts don’t seem to align well together. And even if they do, the marks, edgy corners, and dents remains. Such is also the case with rebuilding trust.



Researchers define trust as the “willingness to accept vulnerability based upon positive expectations about another’s behaviour.” Most of us work under the assumption that someone is “trustworthy until proven otherwise.” So, when we buy a flight ticket, we trust the airline to give us our seat on the scheduled flight, to keep its promise of moving us to our destination well and to respect us as legitimate customers. Trust is essential. At homes, it is what keeps the family together. At workplace, managers who are trusted lead more effectively. Negotiators do a more efficient job if there is trust between them. Societies with high levels of trust grow stronger.



Typically, three major facets of trust are studied — ability, benevolence and integrity. As an example, in the context of having trust in one’s leader, ability reflects the knowledge and skills of the person. Benevolence and integrity are aspects of the leader’s character with the former related to compassion and self-interest and the latter being about honesty and fairness. While competence of a person can be accurately judged, it is the other two components that require more time and attention on the part of followers to be reliably judged.



As much as trust takes time to build, it is broken rather easily. In interpersonal relationships, all good things are forgotten as soon as one bad thing happens. It is the nature of human mind — negativity sticks. Moreover, lost trust can take a long time to rebuild and, in some cases, it may never be restored fully. People can differ in their emotional and behavioural reactions to a breach of trust but the underlying sense of distress and future uncertainty looms. In fact, sometimes the reactions are extreme and come from unexpected third parties. With the recent incident of passenger mistreatment on a United Airlines flight, strangers could be seen destroying their loyalty cards and vouching never to fly with them again. The day after the incident, stocks fell dramatically. Trust was damaged at various levels.



Thankfully, we have huge amount of research evidence that helps us understand the different strategies and their effectiveness in rebuilding trust. Overall, a lot depends on the violator’s response.



The first choice of the transgressor is between accepting or denying what happened. Experimental studies confirm that apologies are more effective than denials. Although apologising acknowledges guilt (that lowers trust), the concomitant expression of regret reflects an intention to avoid similar violations in the future (that improves trust). By using classic games of repeated prisoners’ dilemma (often used to measure trust and cooperation), researchers found that apologies and offers of penance were also effective in reestablishing cooperation. Moreover, mere acknowledgement does not help — an apology along with a clear promise about the future trajectory is what counts the most.



In recent years, business scholars have investigated the trust repair process after organisation-level failures such avoidable accidents, accounting frauds, massive job losses and bankruptcies etc. In their research, Nicole Gillespie and Graham Dietz propose a four-step process for organisational trust repair that are together aimed at ensuring that violations don’t reoccur (with interventions such as new compliance procedurals, punishing the guilty) and also providing new evidence of trustworthiness (with interventions like apology, paying penance, transparency). The four steps could be summed up as: 1) an immediate response; 2) a systematic and accurate diagnosis of the causes of failures; 3) specific reform measures to undo the damage and to avoid such future transgressions; 4) regular evaluation of the progress.



Clearly, United Airlines did a poor show in managing their crisis – they acted too late and used equivocation that included blaming the victim. Several issues make rebuilding trust a daunting task. Firstly, a trust violation invalidates the ‘trustworthy until proven otherwise’ assumption and this can cause trust to fall far below the initial trust levels. Second, mistrusted parties need to first get rid of negative expectations about themselves and then move to the positive trajectory. Finally, the information about the violation may remain vivid (with negativity sticking more to our minds) and, therefore, the low trust level might persist for long periods of time despite all efforts. After all, as George McDonald said “To be trusted is a greater compliment than being loved.”



(Dr Kriti Jain is a faculty member at IE Busine­ss School, Spain and an EU Marie Curie Research Fellow)



