Ramnath Venkateswaran: Not so shiny after all

Attractiveness of an investment decision is based on two factors — growth prospects and capital efficiency of the company and valuation, i.e. price that is paid for its purchase. Our evaluation based on these factors leads us to one conclusion: while the structural story for FMCG companies remains intact, risk-reward ratio for investing, particularly for well penetrated categories, is not favourable at the current juncture.



The FMCG sector remains one of the best structural themes in the country given the favourable demographics and well-established business models of companies. Growth for an FMCG company in a particular category can be attributed to population growth, penetration level, consumption level, market share gain and price inflation. All these structural growth drivers have been quite favourable for the organised players who successfully used these cash flows to create brands, maintain strong supply-chain efficiency and enhance their distribution reach. Some of the successful companies straddled the entire category (from entry to premium segments), entered new categories and also ventured overseas.



Further, the inherent capital intensity of the FMCG business is quite low — investments in fixed assets is negligible given the outsourced nature of manufacturing and low working capital requirement (negative for most companies). This leads to a business model that generates high cash flows with low capital employed.



Successful execution by the FMCG companies has led to the NSE FMCG index rising by 21 times over the past 20 years. It is instructive to look at this phenomenal asset appreciation in two time phases: Firstly, the 1996-2009 period when the index increased by 5 times over a 17-year period (10 per cent CAGR) and secondly, 2009 to the present phase, when the index appreciated 4 times over a seven-year period (22 per cent CAGR).



Clearly the price appreciation has been faster in the second period and on a larger base compared to the first phase. The FMCG sector benefited from certain large one-off macro tailwinds during the 2009-2014 period, which are unlikely to recur, like fairly high inflationary environment, indicating high nominal wage growth (particularly positive for companies with strong brands as the unorganised players that compete on costs are at a disadvantage); push towards distribution reach enhancement by FMCG companies; and valuations that were reasonable for the excellent business models.



Institutional changes like mandating the RBI with a parliamentary mandate to manage inflation makes a period of sustained high inflation (as observed between 2010-2014) a highly unlikely occurrence in the future. Further, given the pace of distribution expansion in the past decade, most of the easy pickings for acquiring new customers appear to be over as some of the FMCG categories have seen the penetration levels increase to 70 per cent from 35-40 per cent a decade ago.



Wise and accomplished investors have recommended that one should always invert in their decisions. For example in case one buys a particular stock and expects to make an X per cent CAGR over the next five years, will that market price make rational sense at that level? We apply this principle for analysing the investment decision for FMCG stocks at the current prices: the NSE FMCG index trades at 37X PER current year against 19X PER as of end-2008, implying that the investors are twice as bullish on the sector as they were in 2008 and expect earnings growth to persist for a long period; earnings growth for the past seven years has been 10 per cent CAGR, 2009-2016 was probably one of the more favourable periods for the sector; and an individual investing at current levels can at the most expect to make returns that track the earnings growth as the scope for multiple expansion appears to be limited over the next few years.



Finally, the fast paced technology and behavioural changes may help new companies create niche brands and emerge as credible threats to existing players that imperil their profitability (and thereby valuations). Hence, based on this time-tested principle, investing now in FMCG stocks may not deliver the stellar returns of the past seven years (of 22 per cent CAGR) and investors risk ending up with sub-par returns.



