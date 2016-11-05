Rajiv Shastri: Introspect, identify & invest

It is clear that domestic investments into the equity market is coming of age and that mutual funds are playing a greater role in this emerging phenomenon. This was brought out by the recent news that stated investments by domestic mutual funds in the equity market now surpass those by the venerable Life Insurance Corporation of India.



The rising popularity of SIPs has contributed to this trend. Steady inflows into the MF industry, driven by SIPs, confer significant benefits on the recipient funds apart from the core benefits they offer to investors. These benefits are crucial in the emergence of a truly mature equity market.



A few years ago, when the market direction was largely influenced by foreign flows, decisions made by domestic fund managers were hostage to them. This was true in times when foreign investors were reducing their positions. Due to the absence of local counterweights, foreign selling resulted in one-sided markets, hampering liquidity and increasing volatility. Domestic mutual funds were then forced to remain cautious to protect themselves and their investors from the consequences of this volatility.



With domestic mutual funds increasing in size and getting steady inflows through SIPs, local market forces do not only provide an effective counterweight, they also prevent the market from getting skewed based solely on foreign flows. This increases liquidity in the market and reduces volatility. Steady SIP inflows also allow fund managers the freedom to take long-term positions in the market without getting unduly worried about the continued liquidity of the underlying stocks.



One of the major contributors to increasing retail participation in the equity market through mutual funds has been the efforts taken by Sebi, Amfi and industry participants to increase awareness amongst retail investors and encourage participation. Industry initiatives to increase awareness through investor awareness programmes have been accompanied by regulatory initiatives like additional commissions for distributors who garner investments from beyond top-15 towns. Innovation by new entrants to the industry has led to emergence of investment solutions as opposed to mere products. While the sheer variety of MF schemes may be overwhelming for some, the industry can claim to offer a solution for every imaginable investment need.



As is inevitable when faced with variety, choices have to be made. In making these choices, it is essential that investors consider their exact circumstances and risk tolerance as a starting point. There is nothing more disappointing than the results obtained from investments in unsuitable assets and self-awareness is an essential pre-requisite to avoid these disappointments. A general guideline that would suit most investors is to choose the asset class based on the investment time horizon and then choose the investment strategy within the asset class based on risk tolerance. As a general rule, for near-term goals for which the amount needed is broadly certain, debt funds are the obvious choice. For long-term goals for which the amount needed varies with inflation and other economic factors, equities have proven to be the asset class of choice. However, using equities to fulfil medium-term goals may only suit those with a high risk tolerance. For those who need a higher degree of consistency in the returns generated along with the possibility of inflation-beating returns, research suggests that a “3 in 1” approach works the best. This involves making strategic allocations to equity, gold and debt, which can either be achieved through investing in distinct products, or by investing in composite investment solutions which, thanks to the variety, are also available.



A question that is frequently asked of almost all market participants pertains to investments made with a long-term perspective in equity. The question is whether to invest in large cap oriented funds or mid cap oriented funds.



As mentioned earlier, this decision is made extremely easy when investors are aware of their specific risk tolerance.



While based on historical analysis, it is clear that midcap investments offer higher returns, it is also abundantly clear that these higher returns are accompanied by significantly higher volatility. As such, they are suited only to those investors who have a higher risk tolerance.



If investors with a moderate risk tolerance were to invest in a midcap strategy, it is extremely possible that the volatility they experience will disturb their peace of mind. And if it is accepted that the purpose of investments is to gain long term financial security and peace of mind, not be robbed of it, then the answer is evident.



As with all other choices an investor makes in life, investment choices are also better based on their unique circumstances. A self-aware investor has the best chance of being a happy and satisfied investor. The three “I” approach of introspect, identify & invest offers the highest probability of a successful & satisfying investment experience. Happy investing!



