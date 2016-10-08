Rajiv Budhraja: Bumpy roads

Tyre industry has been at the vanguard of India’s emergence on the economic map of the world. And, why not? Perhaps, no other segment of industry has such far reaching linkages. The tyre industry drives and is driven by three vital sectors of automobile, road transport and plantations. And it, therefore, uniquely stands at the confluence of three important organs of India’s growth story.



The industry is ahead of the demand curve in production of all types of tyres. As soon as a vehicle is conceived, tyre companies are ready with the fitments. A significant production of tyres from India is also exported. Exports of tyres from India are in the range of Rs 10,000 crore per annum. Indian manufactured tyres are exported to over 100 countries in the world including some of the most discerning markets such as the US.



The tyre industry is also totally in sync with the Make in India campaign of the government. The ongoing and recently concluded investments by this industry in India are to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore. Such scale of investment in India in such a short time frame is unprecedented. Today, four Indian tyre companies rank amongst the top 30 in the world. Not many other sectors can boast of such a claim.



India has emerged as a preferred destination for greenfield and brownfield investments in the tyre sector. According to figures available, India attracted $854 million worth of brownfield investments in the sector in CY2015, which is 33 per cent of the total brownfield tyre investments in the world and far higher than brownfield investments in China. All the top four tyre majors in the world have set up manufacturing footprint in India over the years. At the same time, leading Indian tyre manufacturers have turned multinational with manufacturing facilities outside India as well.



Today, almost all the vehicle manufacturers, including international auto companies are rolling out vehicles with Indian manufactured tyres fitted on them. Till a few years ago, Indian tyre companies had technological partnerships with international tyre majors for sourcing technologies. Most of the leading Indian tyre companies have their in-house R&D to not only produce technologically superior tyres but also to meet the diverse requirements as India is a unique country.



However, the tyre industry in India has its fair share of restrictive bottlenecks, which are hampering its growth. In fact many issues have remained unresolved for many years much to the sub-optimal development of the industry.



Top-most is the inverted duty structure existing in the industry whereby import duty on principal raw material i.e. natural rubber is thrice that on import of finished tyre. Against the import duty of 25 per cent on natural rubber, the import duty on finished tyre is just 10 per cent. Moreover, tyres can also be imported at much lower rates and even on NIL rates of duty under various trade agreements.



This inverted duty structure is not in sync with two important planks. The production of natural rubber in India is far less than its consumption and the gulf has been widening. During the current financial year, natural rubber production is likely to be little over a half of its demand. Therefore, the import of rubber is inevitable. However, high import duty on natural rubber and low import duty on tyre skews the level-playing field for the tyre industry in India.



Secondly, the inverted duty structure is antithetical to the famed Make in India campaign. If raw material is available in deficient quantities and its imports have been made costly through steep taxes, Make in India gets as much difficult to attain.



A natural corollary of inverted duty structure has been a surge in the import and dumping of tyres from other countries, especially China. Truck and bus radial tyres (TBR) is an emerging growth driver for the tyre industry in India. An investment of Rs 25,000 crore has been made by the industry for manufacturing TBRs in the last 4-5 years. However, Chinese TBRs have inundated the market with a surge in imports of 600 per cent in the last three years.



Currently 40 per cent of the replacement demand in TBR is being met by imports while domestic capacities are faced with the prospects of ever declining utilisation. Till three years ago, the imports accounted for just 10 per cent of the domestic demand. The capacity utilisation in truck and bus radials has come down from 80 to 85 per cent a few years ago to 60 to 65 per cent right now. Certainly, this does not augur well for ease of doing business in India and might impact further investments.



The gravity of the dumping of tyres can be appreciated from the fact that the domestic production of commercial vehicle tyres, which account for more than 60 per cent of the industry turnover in India contracted in FY16. As a matter of fact, the production volumes for leading tyre majors have shown hardly any growth over the last several quarters. While auto industry, especially the commercial vehicles segment, is witnessing a revival, a contraction in tyre production is certainly a matter of concern.



Most of the TBR import from China is being dumped into India as TBR export prices from China are significantly lower than the prices of such tyres in Chinese domestic market and also prices of similar exports originating from countries such as Thailand and South Korea. The per unit import price from China is even less than the cost of raw materials that go into the making of the tyres.



India’s position as a target country by China has become further vulnerable with the US imposing severe dumping and anti-subsidy duties against Chinese imports. Slowdown of the domestic Chinese economy is feared to cause further dumping of tyres in India since it offers a ready and growing market with very low import duties in finished rubber products.



There is a distinct shift in tyre manufacturing to Asia. The Indian tyre industry is fully geared up with manufacturing capacities, practices and technology benchmarked to the best internationally. Availability of skilled manpower, verdant rubber plantations and a growing economy hold immense potential for growth of the tyre industry in India for many more years to come.



The need is to provide policy enablers so that this vital segment of the industry with rich linkages could reach optimum growth.



