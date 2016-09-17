Parizad Sirwalla: Investor choices in pensions

In the Union budget 2016, the finance minister espoused the aspiration to move towards a pensioned society. This is a tough challenge that needs careful planning and astute implementation. According to the 2011 census, only 12 per cent of the Indian workforce —approximately 58 million —was covered by various pension plans. Therefore, there is a large pension coverage gap of 88 per cent in India. According to Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data (EPFO annual report, 2014-15), the average accumulation in individual accounts is very low. Thus, only a very small portion of the Indian workforce has a meaningful protection aga­inst old-age income insecurity. This problem is compounded by the fact that the traditional sources of income transfers in old age (for instance, the joint family system) are also declining as trends such as nuclear families and individualism are on the rise.



India is frequently hailed as a country with a significant demographic dividend, with the estimated median age of the population in 2016 at 27.6 years . However, this ostensible demographic advantage also presents a challenge if proactive steps are not taken to build an effective and efficient pension and retirement system. In this backdrop, the government is taking various measures to bridge the pension coverage gap and enhance the pension corpus of the working population. According to the world population ageing report, the population of Indians in 2015 aged 60 or more, was 8.9 per cent of the total population, but this will shoot up to 12.5 per cent by 2030.



India has a multiplicity of pension/retirement plans: public provident fund (PPF), employees’ provident fund (EPF), voluntary provident fund (VPF), employees’ pension scheme (EPS), national pension system (NPS), NPS-lite, Atal pension yojana (APY), civil servant pension schemes, public sector pension schemes, approved superannuation funds (SAF), private pension plans of insurance companies, etc.



EPF, VPF and EPS are administered by EPFO, and they predominantly cover employees in the formal sector. NPS-government model, NPS corporate model and SAF also cover the formal sector workers. NPS-all citizens model, APY and NPS-lite cater to workers in the informal sector. NPS is also open to non-resident Indians (NRIs). PPF can be used by both the self-employed and the employed population.



In the recent past, the government has announced a series of measures to increase participation in retirement schemes. Under the EPFO, the salary cap has been revised from Rs 6,500 per month to Rs 15,000 per month to bring more workers under the mandatory sch­eme and thereby increase enrolments. Under the EPS, though the superannuation age is 58 years, employees can voluntarily choose to contribute till 60 years if they are employed, and consequently they will be eligible for higher benefits. Under the PPF, the annual contribution limit that will receive tax benefits has been raised from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,50,000 in 2014 . Similarly, in the case of SAF, the level of tax-deductible contributions per annum has been raised from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,50,000 by the Finance Act, 2016.



The government and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) – the independent regulator responsible for overseeing NPS/other pension products – have taken many initiatives to popularise NPS. A corporate model of NPS has been launched to attract enrolment through the employers. This can be an additional pillar for those who are already covered under EPFO and it can also be used as a pension investment vehicle in micro and small enterprises which are below the threshold of 20 employees for mandatory coverage under the EPF regime. Specific additional tax benefits, over and above the limit of Rs 1,50,000 per annum under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, have also been provided by Finance Act 2015 for contributions up to Rs 50,000 per year to NPS. One of the points of concern for investors in the NPS architecture was the taxability of withdrawable terminal corpus. After the mandatory annuitisation of the 40 per cent of terminal corpus, the remaining 60 per cent was taxable. This has now been changed by the government by the Finance Act, 2016, and 40 per cent of the terminal corpus can be withdrawn tax-free and only the balance terminal corpus withdrawn will now be taxable.



Changes in the investment pattern: The final retirement corpus would depend upon three important factors, like size of contributions, duration of contributions and investment yields. There is however a trade-off between risk and returns when it comes to optimising the investment yields on pension funds. Therefore, government and pension fund trustees tread with caution while deciding upon investment policies and guidelines. After much deliberation, a decision was taken by the government in 2015 to put 5 per cent of the incremental corpus of EPFO into equities with the objective of fetching higher returns in the long-run. PFRDA is also apparently considering a proposal to give an option to young investors up to the age of 35 years to invest 75 per cent of their incremental corpus into equities. Earlier, the equity exposure was capped at 50 per cent.



Enhanced transparency: Both the EPFO and PFRDA have taken significant measures to improve transparency in record-keeping and benefit delivery. EPFO has launched the universal account number (UAN) facility to consolidate provident fund accumulations from all past employments that used to be fragmented in multiple PF accounts earlier. Employees can now see their account balances online that increases the visibility of their retirement savings, thus building greater incentives for employees to save more and reap the benefits of the power of compounding over several years. PFRDA has also provided for electronic participation under NPS.



International experience in pension reforms: The past decade has witnessed significant pension reforms across the world. A rise in life expectancy has forced many governments to raise contribution rates, cut benefits, increase enrolments and defer the retirement age to keep the pension systems financially sustainable. The Indian government and all other stakeholders in the pension system will need to work in tandem to build and continuously refine the system in order to achieve desired outcomes of pension adequacy for our elderly.



(The views expressed herein are those of the author’s and do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of KPMG in India)



