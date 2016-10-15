Pankaj Pandey: Superior earnings

Indian equities rally has been driven by global fund flows from low yield (and negative in some case) developed economies, which are finding India an attractive investment destination with relatively stable and stronger growth prospects.



Furthermore, lack of performance from the other competing asset classes has also meant higher risk appetite and preference towards equities.



In such a situation of liquidity benefiting all the stocks, growth needs to be the key differentiator.



In a market scenario wherein there have been growth challenges for the largecap companies amidst a lot of uncertainties and disruptions both domestically and globally, we have witnessed a lot of small and midcap companies depicting the potential and management bandwidth to make it big in their respective domain.



The midcap companies have delivered superior earnings growth and thus have commanded a premium valuations vis-à-vis the largecaps.



A wide spectrum of companies across the sectors such as FMCG, consumer durables, textiles and auto have witnessed margin expansion due to lower input prices mainly on the back of softer commodity prices.



They have managed to partly retain the benefits of lower input costs, thereby boosting their operating profitability, which has driven the re-rating.



On the other hand, the re-rating of levered midcap companies has been led by the benefits of lower interest cost, which has brought down the overall cost of capital lower, thus driving up the earnings and valuations. Similarly, the manufacturing led companies have also experienced a relative improvement in working capital, owing to a benign interest rate regime.



On a broad base, the BSE midcap and smallcap index have outperformed the BSE Sensex over the last 3 years by delivering 126 per cent and 128 per cent return respectively.



The relative out-performance was a function of mix of factors such as lower input cost, improvement in working capital, reduction in interest rates, aiding the earnings growth. The midcap and smallcap companies, which had relatively higher delta in earnings from the above-mentioned catalysts, therefore, experienced a superior re-rating.



However, along with the pocket of superior earnings/performance, the overall midcap space has had a re-rating, including spaces where fundamentals are way behind the prices.



In terms of valuations, post the rally in the last three years in the mid/smallcap space, stock prices have run up ahead of the fundamentals in some of the spaces thereby factoring in all possible positives up to FY18E-19E and thus making valuations justification extremely difficult.



To put into perspective, the BSE mid cap index is trading at 32.8x trailing 12 month P/E vs Sensex trailing 12 month P/E of 20.6x, implying a premium of 60 per cent. Similarly, small caps valuations are also at 3-4x of large caps, clearly reflecting that the valuations in some of the midcap and smallcap companies are ahead of the fundamentals. It is, however, noteworthy that when the economy is on a recovery mode, midcap and small cap stocks always tend to go up ahead of their earnings.



While it will be difficult to fathom a guess on mid cap/smallcap index returns going ahead, we advise selective mid/smallcap stock picks in some of the pockets, where one can still find some value buys, which are reasonable on valuations front, possess good management and hold robust growth potential.



We also recommend investors to focus more on domestic economy-linked stocks rather than exports, given the turbulence in the foreign exchange market. Furthermore, we caution that mid/smallcap investing is a highly risky composition and exposure to the space warrants a relatively higher risk appetite.



We highlight that while valuations, currently, are a function of factors such as liquidity and lack of performance of other competing asset classes, midcap space does continue to score better on growth vis-à-vis large cap peers.



We continue to remain positive on mid cap/small space, which are reasonable on valuations front, possess good management and hold robust growth potential.



To sum up, we believe a portion of one’s portfolio could be deployed in the mid/smallcap companies with good and scalable business models, dependable management and sound financials and thus has the potential to generate above market returns.



The percentage allocation, though, depends on one’s risks appetite.



