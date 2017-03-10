Newsmaker: The silent soldier

Middle order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was carrying the pressure of the entire nation on his shoulders when he walked into the middle at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during the second Test against Australia last Monday. The Aussies — already 1-0 up in the four-Test series and threatening to mar the ending of India’s glorious season — were breathing fire. Playing on a difficult pitch that saw the homeside crumble to Nathan Lyon’s off-spin for just 189 in the first innings, India was still 48 runs behind in the second chapter when Pujara joined K.L. Rahul.



Despite scoring heavily right through the home season, Pujara was still fighting to come out of the shadows and stand alongside some of his illustrious team-mates. Often the unsung hero, Pujara badly needed a decisive innings to stamp his authority in the team and shut out the haters one final time.



With more than seven sessions still left in the game, the only way India could save the Test was by winning it. Given the situation, one of the senior batsmen had to show some spine. Luckily, India found that man in Pujara.



The 29-year-old Saurashtra batsman’s technique was never in doubt. Given his unflashy style of play, it’s vital for Pujara to have flawless technique to succeed at the top most level. Even the great Sunil Gavaskar was moved by Pujara’s batting style after the 2015 Sri Lanka series. The little master had said, “He has a tight technique and temperament to get out of tough situations. He makes life easy for the batsman at the other end. He cools things up, he clams things up.”



And that’s what Pujara did in Bangalore. With the ball taking off inconsistently after hitting the rough, batting was challenging to say the least. And with India losing Rahul, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession, Pujara’s task was made all the more difficult.



However, the Rajkot lad displayed remarkable temperament and resilience. With the pitch getting slower by the day and the cracks widening, Pujara simply opted to play the waiting game. He stuck to the basics – not playing against the turn, totally shutting out the drive against the quicks, rather waiting for balls that offered a little width so that he could nudge them off his pads or work them down the thirdman region.



Pujara’s 118-run fifth wicket stand with Ajinkya Rahane (52) proved a match-winner and by the time he was dismissed for 92 (221 balls, 4x7) — for the first time in the nervous 90s — India had enough runs on the board to push for an eventual 75-run victory to square the series. The dogged determination with which Pujara built his knock surely put to rest all doubts over his big match temperament and ability to soak in pressure.



In fact, Pujara has been the standout performer in India’s golden run this season. En route his first innings 83 against Bangladesh in the one off Test earlier this year, Pujara broke Chandu Borde’s 52-year-old record for most runs in an Indian first-class season. Pujara has so far amassed 1,870 runs in 17 matches this season at 85 with two more Tests still to go. Borde had scored 1,604 runs in 28 innings (21 matches) in the 1964-65 season.



The season didn’t begin on a bright note for Pujara though. On his comeback tour of the West Indies in August last year, Pujara managed only 16 and 46 in two Tests, casting doubt over his selection for the 13-Test long ensuing home season.



But the calm batsman had other plans. Under pressure to retain his place in the Test side, Pujara overshadowed his fellow contenders with a cracking show in the Duleep Trophy. Playing for India Blue, he scored 166 in the group match before belting a match-winning 256 in the final against India Red at a strike rate of over 70. Pujara then sealed his place in the side for the remainder of the season by emerging the highest scorer in the three-Test series against New Zealand with 373 runs at 74.60.



However, despite scoring at a healthy pace in domestic competitions, Pujara’s inability to increase his scoring rate in Tests after settling in had been an area of worry for the team management. Even captain Virat Kohli admitted that he, along with coach Anil Kumble, had a word with Pujara on the subject during the West Indies tour, where the latter managed 62 runs off 226 balls at a strike rate of 27.4. According to espncricinfo, “Since his comeback in August 2012, Pujara’s strike rate, coming into last year’s New Zealand series, was 48.05. Where Pujara had slipped up was in the last two-and-a-half years: since the start of 2014, his scoring had dropped to 42.39, about 20 per cent lesser than his strike rate in the 2012-13 period. It was the lowest among Indian batsmen during this period.”



But the man in question simply worked hard on his game, a trait that has been a strong point throughout his career. And the session with the coach and the skipper too yielded positive results. In the series against the Kiwis, Pujara refused to go into a shell and showed clearly that he knew exactly what the team wanted in a given situation. And just to silence his critics, he slammed a 148-ball 101 at a strike rate of 69 in the third Test at Indore. He hasn’t looked back since.



And luckily for Pujara and his fans, Test cricket is still not all about strike rate. Staying at the wicket under challenging conditions, weathering the storm session by session to bring your team out of a hole too takes character, strength and determination. And that’s what the dependable No. 3 showed in Bangalore. In grand style.



