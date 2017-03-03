Newsmaker: The new battleground

Wars are no longer fought in the trenches. They are fought on digital platforms. This is the new normal, where twitter and other social media have emerged as the new frontier.



War is a generic term. It takes place across borders, and within nations. In this scenario, the ‘other’ is a constant, it is the enemy, unseen yet voluble, known only by his firepower, like in the trenches. Except that the ammo is word power. But a war of words, the kind that happens on social media, can be alienating, bruising, painful and devastating. The pain factor gets magnified during blustery exchanges between heads of state of rival countries.



When US president Donald Trump insisted he would get Mexico to pay for the ‘great wall’ on the border between the two countries, former Mexican president Vincente Fox tweeted, “Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for this racist monument. Another promise he can’t keep.” And shortly after, on the eve of president Enrique Pena Nieto’s visit to the US, things got uglier. Trump said, on twitter, that Nieto should stay home if he wasn’t ready to pick up the bill for the wall.



Predictably, Nieto did, and cancelled his visit, marking a near collapse in relations between the US and Mexico.



One of 20-year old Lady Shriram College student Gurmeher Kaur’s tweets, comprising a mere nine words, became simultaneously the talisman of free speech and pacifism, as also the symbol of hate, stupidity and anti-national sentiment. The world of social media suffered a split down the middle. People by the thousand were arraigned on either side, drawing just about everyone as an active participant – ministers and other politicians, activists, sportsmen and actors, lyricists and legends of the wrestling pit.



Sane voices on either side were cast away by the fast and furious messages that flew like missiles across the digital frontier that had ‘patriotism’ written on it.



Some took a step back. Gurmeher herself withdrew from the battlefield. It wasn’t clear if this signalled the end of the battle. There were many wounded and a cloud of uncertainty hung over whether there was a clear winner in this fight between patriots and anti-nationals.



But, this wasn’t what social media was meant to be when it took its first baby steps. Facebook put you in touch with long lost friends, gave you a platform to exchange pictures real time, and enabled a helping hand from friends on what to wear for dinner. YouTube was for sharing family videos. Twitter was slightly more prickly but man’s ability to pack the most potent missile in a mere 140 characters would have been beyond the imagination of a true life Professor Moriarty or the vilest James Bond baddie. It was the Age of Innocence when it started. Somewhere down the line, social media became An Area of Darkness. They were the best of times. And then, there were the worst of times.



It is difficult to say, even in the imagined sense, at which point people went from exchanging family photos to trading insults. In ‘The end of history and the last man’, Francis Fukuyama depicted a scenario where two individuals fought for supremacy. The loser accepted the slavery of the one who vanquished him, and thus were born the first master and slave. In the case of social media outrage, variously representing conservative patriotism or self-righteousness over free speech and liberal outlook, it perhaps all started with a falling out between friends and was followed by the inevitable name calling.



In order to survive social media, the armoury should contain stinging abuse. So, ‘libtard’ can be countered with ‘rabid nationalist’; ‘desh drohi’ can be countered by calling someone ‘two-faced’; ‘Pappu’ and ‘Feku’ belong to opposite camps, as do ‘Aaptards’ and ‘Bhakts’. There are many other epithets in a no-holds-barred war of words: bhagoda (one who runs away), item girl, booze and buddhu, chaiwallah, news trader and perhaps the worst – Pak agent.



But war is tough, and a face-off on social media can be do serious image if people don’t also have the right protective gear, because reputations are torn to shreds and wounds run deep. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, a social media veteran, who has remained generally unscathed after many a battle, suggests what the best defence could be against a social media onslaught — a very thick skin.



“I think if you are on social media, you should be prepared for trolls and abuses. I enjoy it,” Bachchan said.



However, those remarks have come with the Gurmeher episode at its height. Expectedly, Bachchan faced criticism almost immediately. One critic said on Facebook, “Amitabh Bachchan is justifying and legitimising abuse on social media, that’s never OK. If you abuse someone personally over an electronic medium then that should be dealt in the same manner as done in person. ‘Troll’ is another labelling strategy to marginalise opinions that are uncomfortable to the majority or powerful.”



The person went on to add: “While it is true that if Gurmehar will use social media (sic) to stand up for a cause then she’ll be challenged and she should be prepared to stand her ground but abuse is not OK, under any circumstances.”



They say there is never a right or inopportune moment to be angry on social media. A stray comment can light a fire, an incendiary remark can be met with indifference. That depends on the prevailing mood. Sometimes an election serves to fan the fires. The debate over intolerance began in the run-up to the Bihar elections in 2015. The Gurmeher controversy has come slap bang in the middle of the most crucial phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections when Purvanchal will vote. The idea is to win, because the winner takes it all.



