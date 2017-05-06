Newsmaker: Man of peace at war

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar teaches the art of living to the world but practises the decidedly less accomplished art of infuriation to fend off allegations of ruining the Yamuna riverbed.



If reports are to be believed, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found spiritual guru’s outburst on social media debunking the environment protection court as offensive.



The court will take a call in the due course of proceedings if the peace propagator’s belligerence qualifies as contempt of judiciary or not but this isn’t the first time that the godman’s anger has got the better of him. His alleged remark, terming an earlier order by NGT to impose a fine against him for messing up the Yamuna riverbed in Delhi as “politically motivated” had ruffled quite a few feathers.



These aren’t quite the words that a man of peace, often called the ‘New Dalai Lama’ by his admirers, would be



expected to use. Evidently, he saw no middle path in finding a way out of the situation raised by the green tribunal.



The spiritual guru takes his role as a man of peace quite seriously. He visited 13 cities across Latin America, including the most troubled parts of Mexico and Colombia, in keeping with a purportedly ‘conflict resolution’ role. Dressed typically in white robes, he wowed crowds and met political leaders. Repeatedly, it has been said that he was in contention for the Nobel Peace Prize, a recognition that had eluded a somewhat more accomplished Father of the Nation, the Mahatma.



It was natural for him — a man who had been feted abroad — to be upset that the NGT had blamed him for ravishing the environment. The spiritual guru has been in the eye of the storm ever since he organised a grand World Culture Festival (WCF) attended by an estimated 35 lakh people. The event bringing together artistes from across the world, ostensibly to spread the message of peace and harmony, was blessed by the entire political class.



The event, however, ran into the NGT hurdle after concerns were raised about the venue — Yamuna’s riverbed, a fragile ecological zone. The biggest tributary of the Ganga, the stretch of the Yamuna passing through Delhi is noxious. Holding an event of the magnitude of WCF was seen by environmentalists as turning the riverbed into a deathbed.



The event was allowed to take place by the NGT imposing a Rs 5 crore fine on the organisers. It has been a running feud since then between the organisers and the green court.



“If, at all, any fine has to be levied, it should be levied on the Central and state governments and the NGT itself, for giving the permission. If the Yamuna was so fragile and pure, they should have stopped the World Culture Festival,” Ravi Shankar wrote in a Facebook post.



He was irked by an expert panel report that had quantified the loss to the Yamuna food plain caused by WCF organisers. The amount is said to be some Rs 120 crore. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living has questioned the expertise of the NGT appointed expert panel saying its findings were not based on scientific study of the area.



The spiritual guru has clearly taken a stand against the NGT and the NGOs fighting the legal battle with him. He is a man with tremendous clout enjoying close proximity with political leaders cutting across the party lines. The Godman has shown penchant for social causes including conflict resolutions.



But his own conflict with the NGT remains unresolved. The one who guides others to find peace of mind is arguing his case in the court with arguments of lesser mortals.



Challenging the judicial authorities only erodes the credibility of the institutions. When the challenger is someone with mass following, erosion breaks into landslide.



The manner in which the WCF was carried out with the help of authorities, which gave due clearances, showed his tremendous political clout. If anything, the political motivation has been to favour him, rather than go against him as the godman has alleged in trying to fob off the NGT.



The Art of Living has taken shelter in social work and environment protection tasks carried out wherever the organisation has a presence. As for the NGT case against him, the Art of Living is known to be comfortably off financially. Perhaps for a man of peace, it would be better to find a resolution and pay a fine and close the case. Or, maybe, the case has cut too close to the bone for him to accept the NGT position without a challenge. In short, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar — the ‘New Dalai Lama’, man of peace, and the man who delivers people from violence in the world’s hotspots — has made it clear, that when it comes to the NGT, it will not be a mere face-off. It will be war.



