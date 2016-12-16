Newsmaker: Hitman on a roll

That Ravichandran Ashwin has been on a roll sounds like an understatement. Ever since his 21-wicket series haul in September 2015 helped India end an agonising 22-year-long wait for a Test series victory in Sri Lanka, the lanky Chennai offie has emerged as an outright match-winner.



To give you a fair idea, let’s take a look at Ashwin’s impact on India’s performance in the four series it played since that Sri Lanka tour in terms of numbers. He picked up 31 wickets in four Tests against South Africa, scalped 17 in four away Tests against the West Indies, clinched 27 in three Tests against New Zealand and has presently snared 27 wickets with one Test to go in the five-match series against England. The result: India, under Virat Kohli, has won all the four series comfortably with Ashwin pocketing the Man of Series crown in all of them barring the ongoing one. Add to that the 740 runs he managed with the bat — including two hundreds and five 50s.



Yes, critics may, and rightfully so, argue that Ashwin has not yet proven his mettle outside the spin friendly tracks in the subcontinent. We will come to that later. But the argument can’t undermine the pivotal role Ashwin has played in India’s ascent to the top of the ICC Test rankings, where it sits pretty with a 10-point cushion over second placed England.



Ashwin and Kohli make a good team for their unbridled on-field aggro. Take a closer look at him and you will realise he is a spin bowler but with the temperament of a fast bowler. Just this week, on the last day of the Wankhede Test, Ashwin who was then bowling, suddenly rounded on James Anderson, and walked him down the pitch, apparently telling the English fast bowler something. It wasn’t a polite exchange and when Kohli intervened to call out his team-mate, he was amused to find out the tiff was all about him. Ashwin had dug out Anderson’s comments at a post-match briefing – where he had seemed to suggest that Kohli needed to come good on all kinds of surfaces, like in England — to challenge him and set the record straight for his skipper. Perhaps, he has benefited as well from Team India coach Anil Kumble, also a spinner who displayed a lot of on-field aggro.



Ashwin has been exemplary, especially in the second stage of his five-year Test career. He looks a far more confident bowler now than when he started out, tentative and experimenting, though still displaying the will to succeed. At one point, he even tried an odd action, trying to imitate West Indian spinner Sunil Narine. Thankfully, he did not persist for Narine was later banned for his suspect action. He now shows adequate faith in his own capabilities, is slower in the air and takes full advantage of his high-arm action, which helps him extract more bounce. He is disciplined, patient and aggressive at the same time.



Kohli perhaps explained best the secret behind his chief hitman’s resounding success. During the series against South Africa last year, Kohli had said, “If you see his bowling in the last six months, he has got back to basics, he has not tried too much with the ball. You hardly see the carrom ball, which means he is relying on his natural bowling action and his stock ball. He is flighting the ball and is giving more revs (revolutions) to the ball. He has got stronger fitness-wise as well, which is helping his bowling big time because he is able to put the force behind the ball and get more turn and bounce off the pitches which other bowlers are finding difficult.”



What has set Ashwin apart as a match-winner over the past 15 months is the consistency with which he has been dismissing top order opposition batsmen, that too, most often, early into their innings. Against Sri Lanka last year, Ashwin accounted for the now retired Kumar Sangakkara on four occasions, each time before the southpaw reached 50. Against South Africa, Ashwin dismissed the two big guns, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers, twice each while New Zealand skipper Ken Williamson fell to Ashwin four times. In the ongoing rubber against England, the offie has already snared Alastair Cook and Joe Root thrice and twice, respectively.



But no matter what, one would always argue that we can’t call Ashwin a truly great bowler unless he performs outside the sub-continent, on hard bouncy pitches in Australia, South Africa, England and New Zealand, to be precise. Among bowlers with a minimum 100 Test wickets, Ashwin has the best bowling average in Asia – 20.06 (179 wickets in 26 matches). However, in 16 Tests away from home, Ashwin’s tally stands at a modest 67 wickets at 33.24. Even though he never featured in a complete series in England, South Africa or Australia, he has found the going tough in foreign conditions. But the story has been the same for generations now. Most spinners from the sub-continent falter in overseas conditions, just as most seamers from foreign countries fail to get along on low, dusty Asian pitches.



If one applies the oversees success benchmark to measure the greatness of Indian spinners, most big names will look a lot less lethal. The legendary spin quartet of Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bishan Singh Bedi and EAS Prasanna’s individual averages away from home read 32.66, 30.64, 33.72 and 33.85, respectively. Even modern greats like Anil Kumble (35.85) and Harbhajan Singh (38.9) have worse numbers than Ashwin when it comes to weaving their magic outside spin friendly home turfs.



One must understand that conditions, as well as the cricket ball, play important roles in cricket. An SG ball is used on slow, dusty Indian pitches, which has a pronounced seam that remains intact for a longer duration of time. A pronounced seam helps the spinners, as if the ball lands perfectly on the seam, it is more likely to change directions. In Australia and New Zealand, matches are played with a Kookaburra ball, in which the seam is not as pronounced and fades away quickly. This spells trouble for the spinners, as it decreases the chance of getting assistance from the pitch. So one has to understand that bowlers, as well as batsmen, need to make a lot of adjustments once they play on foreign conditions. And it is unfair to expect that they will keep on performing every time they walk out, regardless of the surface and other related conditions.



Having said that, at 30, Ashwin still has age on his side. And given the determination he has shown in recent times, one can rightfully expect him to master every condition and come out on top – be it at home, or away.



