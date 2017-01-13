Newsmaker of the Week: Can we, really?

That in his more-than-an-hour farewell speech at Chicago the thing that the world took home is his teary-eyed nod to his wife and “best friend” and daughters says something about the much touted no-scandal eight years of Barack Obama. Mind you this is from the man who aces aspirational speeches; so much so, that he even got a Nobel Peace prize quite early on, his administration based on what he said than what he actually did. Bet the Syrians are not applauding any more.



It may have resounded across the globe when he whipped up the “yes, we can” frenzy, but hollow was the word that comes to mind when he gamely tried to list the “yes, we did.” The truth is Barack Obama, the politician, much like his predecessors – and sadly much like his successors will too – spent a good part of his presidency falling in line to stay in power. This being the course of the political world, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Only, Obama the myth rose from the hopes of millions who genuinely believed that they are signing up for a social revolution, a parallel universe where flowers will bloom brighter and justice will be distributed free for all. But make no mistake: we are all Troy Davies.



What an irony it is when you have to step as far away from your racial roots as possible so you won’t be blamed for being partial, even if that meant being stricter than usual. When he was crowned, black America rejoiced. But as they say, greater the expectation, greater will be the disappointment. And even greater will be the bitterness. So Obama, the first African American president, said with a sagacity that would do the wise proud, “I have a special responsibility to look out for the interests of every American. That’s my job as president of the United States. And I wake up every morning trying to promote the kinds of policies that are going to make the biggest difference for the most number of people so that they can live out their American dream.” What it meant for the blacks of America was that Obama-the-dream-come-true would actually, by invoking even-handedness, stay clear of events that required decisive action on behalf of the racially aggrieved. Bet #blacklivesmatter are not the ones to *begin slow * clap at the end of his term.



The world today harps about the wall that is to come between Mexico and America, But Obama the crusader, who came to power promising to put an end to injustices of the world, stood by silently as more than 2.5 million people were deported, more than any previous administration according to Pew research reports. Sure he did make an effort to provide legal status and work papers to the unauthorised immigrants, but he was also ready to deport more than most, felons or not, wall or not, to feed the nationalistic fervour.



To give due credit to Obama the peacenik, he did put things right in Cuba by ending a policy of isolation after 50 plus years. But it is clear that Obama’s foreign policy decisions stemmed mostly from desperation of “not-wanting-to-end-up-like-Bush-with-an-Iraq-on-hand.” And so he hemmed and hawed, wanting to be the good one. The irony is, he ended up with Libya – and Syria – on his hand. And the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, the hellhole that defies everything that human rights stand for, is still up and about, despite his election promise. Believe a politician at your own peril, indeed.



As presidents go, Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States of America, was undoubtedly a force that took not just America but the world by storm, planting seeds of hope even in hardened hearts. But as politicians go, sadly, despite those hopes Obama was cast in the same mould: Think of the next election, start making that yes-we-did list. And of all the things that he had said, nothing was more truer than these that Obama uttered on his exit: “I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.”



