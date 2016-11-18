Newsmaker of the Week: ATM as saviour

The ATM at the Green Park metro station in Delhi had a patch of cardboard taped on the screen with a mournful message written across it: No Work No Cash. A bit like much of India in the first few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stunning announcement of November 8. There it was on the morning of November 9, switched off, it’s face dark and shrouded by the piece of cardboard, seemingly stunned by the realisation that it would not have any cash, could not. Because it had not been recalibrated. That was a word not heard for a while in the coded, hidebound world of ATMs, till the previous night just asking about secret four-digit numbers, whether it would be fast cash, a withdrawal or a mini statement.Only a few moments before the Prime Minister’s announcement, the ATM was happily giving out Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes. Then, in a flash, they were not even worth the paper they had been printed on. Trashed. Just like that. The banknotes had Bapu’s picture printed on them. But, they were still useless. There was no point arguing.The morning after, men in blue came in carrying dented aluminium trunks and took away the cash that was still in its currency cassettes. The ATM was now empty. Someone taped the cardboard patch, another wrote those cruel words. And then they were gone. So, there it stood, condemned and useless. Without a clue about its future, and no way of finding out. Like the character in Franz Kafka’s ‘The Trial’.In the next few days, people, just as confused as the ATM would fetch up at its door, enter the kiosk, look at the message on the cardboard, mutter something to themselves and shuffle out seemingly against their own wishes into a cashless world not of their own making. Some, driven to desperation would stubbornly swipe their cards across the slot, ignoring the writing on the cardboard patch. What were they trying to do because the ATM would not help. Yet, they strained their ears for sounds of compliance from the ATM. They heard nothing. No, wait. There were some who swore they heard the ATM say, like Lear, ‘Pray do not mock me. I fear I am not in my perfect mind.’Over the past week, ‘ATM’ has possibly become the most commonly used term in India. Only a bit over two lakh ATMs in a country of 1.25 billion and that is what people talked about. Those who do not have ATM cards, or in remote villages have not seen an ATM, still talk about them as if it will bring their lives back to normal, to pay for the daily grocery, or the bus fare, or the child's slate and pencil. Losing faith in humans to handhold them out of this crisis, people are turning to the machine.That is not surprising if 86 per cent of the country's money has been sucked out. Almost all of what was called legitimate cash has become useless pieces of paper.Then in a week, Incredible India hand in hand with Resilient India got to work to clear up the mess. First with stacks of Rs 100 banknotes. There was not much to play around with initially or meet the demand, and the cash emptied out at ATMs in just about no time. Later, the tempo picked up and gradually more cash came, brought in by men in blue carrying bashed-up aluminium trunks. The zig-zag lines of people are there, but the desperation seems to be dropping a bit even though the anxiety has remained. The finance minister says that in the next two days, hopefully, Rs 2,000 banknotes will also be available from ATMs. That is certain to be a better option than going to banks and facing an inquisition by bank officials before being given their own cash.Recalibration has started at the rate of about 12,000 ATMs a day. In the next three weeks or so, all ATMs in India will be ready for use, dispensing Rs 100, and eventually the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes. The finance minister has said. Word about that has spread. There is light at the end of the tunnel. The money in bank accounts will also be in their hands, possibly in the amounts they want.To many, the ATM has become the sole repository of hope that people will bring home the cash after standing in line, sometimes for an entire day — cash that is legitimate, cash that is recognised as their own, cash that is not black even though it has Bapu's picture printed on them. There is a price to pay. Long hours in the line means no work, and hence no cash. Just as the scrawl on the cardboard patch over the Green Park metro station ATM had said. But, people do not care. For the hard working people of India who love their tea strong, as the leaders say, they must bring home the cash at the end of the day. They are doing just that. And the ATM machine is helping out in its own modest way.In a changing Modi-fied India, located in the interregnum between a cash dependent society and a digital one, the interest in the ATM represents a bit of both worlds. Naturally there are questions, why after becoming popular in India in the Nineties, and 50 years after Barclays Bank introduced them in London in the mid-Sixties, there are only over two lakh ATMs in the fastest growing economy in the world? The replies are uncomfortable. Large sections of the population are still outside the banking system. Many of those who are, cannot use the machine.But, India is inexorably moving towards digital transactions and cash won't be smart. Where does that leave the ATM, whose numbers are likely to grow in the coming years? A passage from Dominique Lapierre's ‘The City of Joy’ comes to mind, when the police rounded up unlicensed hand-drawn rickshaws in Calcutta — representing a poverty-ridden old-style city as opposed to one looking at modernity and emancipation — and lined them up outside the police stations. Looking at them, one of the protagonists says wistfully, “....As long as they were there, chained up outside the thanas, there was still hope that one day they would be restored to those for whom they provided a livelihood.” Located somewhere between a traditional India and a modern country, the ATM machine too provides the hope that it will help large sections of India to bring home the cash. Whether it represents an India of the future needs a time-consuming thinking over. For now, though, it is the saviour by popular choice.