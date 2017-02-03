Newsmaker of the Week: The Troubleshooter

Historically speaking, Mahatma Gandhi would have been a little surprised at the attention he has been getting from members of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the centre. Quotes from him have been used, usually as a shield against criticism. Finance minister Arun Jaitley alluded to him while justifying the demonetisation of high-value bank notes during his budget speech on Wednesday. “I am reminded of what our father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi said: ‘A right cause never fails,’” he said.



Hearing him speak in the Lok Sabha, it appeared Jaitley would likely have been inspired by another Gandhi axiom, that India resides in its villages. The budget presentation was the finance minister’s Mother India moment, looking after the farmer, and the poor but with a benign, sometimes protective, sometimes helpful hand over the others too.



The underpinning of Jaitley’s budget – transform, energise and clean India – has as its target the rural population, the urban poor and the lower income groups in the middle class. The reference point would presumably be the pain of demonetisation and the debilitating effect it has had on the vulnerable sections in a country with a poor banking network and an even poorer digital network that had decided overnight to go cashless. The finance minister was surely aware that even by the general standards of the poor who abhor violent protests, the limits of endurance had been reached. So he tried to give the poor some succour by augmenting rural credit outlay, the budget for MNREGA and tax breaks for those at the lower end of the income ladder. The rich, it would seem would get the rough end of the stick, having to pay additional tax for, well, just being rich.



As Budget day came, it was evident that Jaitley would have to walk a difficult path, having to provide sops to deal with the pain of demonetisation, and preparing the ground to undertake the pain of economic reforms. And then, there was the RSS push towards the poor, the rural area and the Dalits.



While others in his place might have struggled with the details, while ringed in by a tough set of conditions, Jaitley appeared to have a clear view of the path ahead. With perhaps a nudge and a wink from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he knew he had no choice but to increase government spending to offset the pain of demonetisation, at a time when consumer spend, investments and export and imports would not provide the balm. There might be some quibble over what he did for the rich. But, with five state elections in which the party is in the fray, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finance minister could not but produce an election budget. The take-from-the-rich-and-give-to-the-poor theme was therefore inevitable.



Now, with the preparations for the 2019 elections underway, and aware that the government would be left with little elbow room while presenting the budget next year, this was also his last chance to go through with some tough decisions — in other words, get over with unpleasant business. The big theme for the Modi government and this budget has been the fight against corruption and the move to a cashless society built on a digital network. It is a tall order, given the little trust that the digital security and privacy features have in this country. Listening carefully to his speech, Jaitley was emphatically close to the theme of a cashless society. Remonetisation of junked cash following Modi’s announcement of November 8, would only be kept at a comfortable level. The subtext is that people have to get used to cashless transactions.



The straight line from this leads to the anti-corruption theme, because cashless transactions are easier to track. Again, listening carefully to Jaitley's budget speech, this message too was clear: we know what you are doing with your money, and we will get to know even more in the coming days. The Prime Minister said this in his New Year's Eve address on TV, and Jaitley picked up from where Modi had left off in reiterating it.



As a crisis manager, Jaitley has been the BJP’s go-to man for a long time. He had been actively involved in the party’s election effort in Gujarat when Modi was chief minister. Later, he guided the party to significant electoral victories in Punjab (2007) and Jammu and Kashmir (2008). In Punjab that year, the party won 19 of 23 seats it contested, and in Jammu and Kashmir the party won 11 seats, up from just one seat in the previous election in 2002. It was around this time that he came to be known as a master political strategist.



His rise in the party, aided no doubt by his stature as one of India’s top lawyers, has also been contributed by his facility as a politician based out of Lutyens’ Delhi who knows his way around the Byzantine corridors of powers. To be sure, not all was plain sailing for him. He was one of the D4, four BJP leaders in Delhi — M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ananth Kumar, Sushma Swaraj and Jaitley himself — who were said to have risen in the party hierarchy without having a political base. At the time, all four leaders were close to L.K. Advani. Slowly, they grew out of their shadow and forged ahead on their own. Jaitley, as it turned out, reached the farthest ahead.



The 2018 budget reveals much about Jaitley — his ability to read the neon signs, the agility to sidestep the potholes, an eye for detail and the people who need help. In the aftermath of demonetisation, Jaitley knew he had to play the calm hand. This is what he did.



ananda.majumdar@mydigitalfc.com



