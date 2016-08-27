Namitha Roma Bakshani: Nothing else matters if you are good

Taking a plunge into entrepreneurship is a challenging decision – be it a man or a woman – but the primary challenge for a woman te­nds to be a psychological one.



Any wo­man that has attended a ne­tworking ev­ent where she is one of the few females in the room knows how unne­rving it can be and can re­cognise that stepping out of one’s comfort zone to speak on what she thinks requires sup­reme self-confidence.



Once you are able to get over this psychological challenge of defying social expectations — to stop thinking you are being too aggressive or competitive — you will learn that it is better to be firm and clear on what you believe is fair. This will help you make strides in yo­ur personal growth, but ma­inly help you do what is best for your business.



The next obvious challenge is — balancing business and family. I think this is a challenge for all entrepreneurs, but rates higher for women, especially in In­dia. In India, a woman may opt to be an entrepreneur or a career-oriented professi­onal, but the exp­ectation fr­om her to con­tinue to re­main an exc­el­lent hom­em­aker as well, reigns sup­reme.



The irony here is that many women entreprene­urs start their ventures with the hope of having the flexibility of time! As a woman entrepreneur myself, I’ve realised that much of the pressure exists because I choose to bring it on myself.



In their desire to excel equally both at home and work — even when there is no outside expectation — women tend to create untold pressure on themse­lves. I was inspired by an interview with Indra Nooyi where she said that it is not possible to be best at everything every day. It is tough to be a good boss making im­portant decisions for yo­ur business, an amazing da­ughter and a great wife – all on the same day.



Women who have to ma­ke conscious choices every day and embrace the decisions they make — if there is a conflict of a sudden important work event with a dinner planned weeks ago with your husband — you have to make the decision suitable for that moment in your life and not regret your choice.



Often learning not to beat yourself up over being the best in all compartments of your life (family, friends and work) is one of the biggest challenges for wom­en entrepreneurs.



This is also why having a strong su­pport system com­prising yo­ur family and close friends, is so important. You have to be able to ask them for help when you need it! Women entrepreneurs have to make this effort to develop a personal mechanism to help cope with the fear of failure and defying/handling social expectations.



Every challenge comes with opportunity and for a woman, I think, her greatest opportunity in any situation is her charm.



If we are able to bring our innate nurturing qualities to the table, things can be done better and faster. It is the difference between be­ing asse­rtive and being aggressive. This being said, as a hot-headed and impatient person myself, this point has been a tough learning for me.



I still defend or fight for what I think is right, without thinking twice about how aggressive I am “looking.” To have confidence in who you are, knowing that you work hard and knowing that you will make it far — coupled with an ability to be nurturing when it can so­othe a situation — is our greatest opportunity.



The other opportunity women tend to forego is the opportunity to give the­ms­elves credit! With the wh­ole lean-in movement and le­arning from it, it is not just a problem of few – women are more likely to say “we” instead of “I” for fear of bragging. So when you can, and you think you should, take the chance to give credit to your hard work and strong intuition.



For women looking to start their own venture, my advice is not to listen to or learn from anybody else’s support system – but create one which will work best for you. The first step is to know that it is okay to ask for help — bouncing your ideas off other people whether male or female is an important exercise so you can be ready for all the good and bad that you may experience in running a business.



It is important to have female role models and mentors, but I don’t think one should restrict themselves. Some of my be­st mentors have and continue to be men — they keep me strong and don’t let me th­ink for a second that it is different for me because I am a woman. That strength, confidence and perseverance have always pushed me forward.



In terms of funding your business — I do not believe that it is harder for a woman than a man; if you have a solid business plan, with good ideas on how to manage operations, you will succeed. People will invest in people they believe in or find a likeness in thought and understanding.



In the end, it is best to stop comparing yourself wi­th other individuals or men, because in the end, if you are successful no one cares whether you are a man or woman — just that you are doing a great job!



