N Raja: Where is the auto industry going?

Over the past two years, the passenger car market has been showing a positive growth trend. The industry has shown a 7-10 per cent growth, which makes us stand tall not only in the Asian markets but also makes us the world’s fifth largest automobile market.



The trend has continued and the results announced by companies are encouraging. Reasons that one could attribute this growth are an above average monsoon, the seventh pay panel awards and new exciting models introduced by companies.



The buoyancy in the automobile market has a positive impact on the stock market too. Thus, we can see stocks of major OEMs scaling all time high positions in anticipation of improved profit conditions.



For Toyota, it has been a happy season with the introduction of new Innova. Customers have loved new Innova for its looks, performance and features.



Looking forward in the short-term, we feel the market would keep growing because of the festive season and also the ‘surprise’ gift (repo rate cut) from our new RBI governor – of course this should translate into some rate reduction by finance firms for customers.



But we should also be concerned about the challenges that the industry faces in the mid- to long-term, which make the industry admired for a sustained growth. The impact of the escalation of tension across the border in the mid-term would definitely have an impact on the buying sentiment.



As we move closer to the deadline of the next financial year, the country would be faced with the daunting task of graduating to the new GST regime. As of now there’s an uncertain environment on the rates, slabs and categories of GST, which would affect different auto products. But we are sure the government would do its best to simplify the tax structure and ensure GST is a game-changer for tax reforms.



From 2017, with the implementation of global norms would make all manufacturers look at product portfolios and make products more fuel-efficient. This definitely helps a country that is dependent on fuel import (currently fuel import needs are 80 per cent of total fuel consumption). This reduction would ease the pressure on forex situation.



In addition, the government has shown intent to promote alternate fuel vehicles like hybrids or electric vehicles. They come with their own advantages, but need support to nurture such technologies. The government has announced the national electric mobility mission plan (NEMMP) under which various direct and indirect benefits are available for customers of alternate fuel vehicles.



Then in H2 of 2017, we would have the new crash regulations (BVNSAP), which would again make manufacturers look carefully at their products and enhance the safety requirements. But for a country where one person dies every four minutes in road accidents, it’s a step in the right direction.



Also leapfrogging from Bharat 4 to Bharat 6 norms in 2020, would definitely help improve the impact on the environment by reducing emission.



Toyota has always believed in global regulation harmonisation and simplified and a unified taxation structure. The government is moving in the right direction on safety, emission, fuel efficiency and a tax structure fronts. To turn ‘make in India’ into a success, India has to quickly equip its internal manufacturing backbone to globally acceptable laws and standards.



We feel though there would be short-term pains when such regulations kick in, but this definitely would be best for addressing the challenges that the country faces on energy security, road safety and environment.



In the long-run, we are happy that the government has taken an aggressive stance to modernise the industry by introducing many regulations that would align the industry to global norms.



For a sustained growth — both economic growth (read purchasing power) and technological — growth should go hand in hand but because of the cascading impact of these regulations on the cost of vehicles it definitely would make the vehicles more expensive.



How this would impact the market growth is anybody’s guess but surely we can expect more moderated growth in the new vehicles market in these years.



Thus though in the immediate future, we can expect the growth to continue for some time before the taxation and regulatory reforms kick in and by then we should expect a moderate growth to prevail. This should be a small price for growth in the type of vehicles sold in this country is concerned.



Auto industry is a large-scale industry and any sudden changes not only impact OEMs but also their supply chain. Hence, we need to have mutually agreed trans­parent and foreseeable road­map, which is a mandate for safe long-term investments and business questions.



But if regulations are suddenly announced/ changed, then it impacts business plans involving investments, development of technologies, resource allocation and localisation. It also weakens investor sentiment, confidence, which is mostly driven by the government credibility



