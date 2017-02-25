Moodindigo: Where’s the safe zone for women?

Imagine being a successful film actress, a young woman, empowered by that success, living her dream, travelling to her workplace in her own car. It is what one would call a safe zone, a rarefied existence removed from the dangers of being female. However, for this Malyalam actress it all changed last Friday, when her car was waylaid by a staged accident and four men entered it and molested her for two hours whilst driving around the outskirts of Kochi. During this time they took photographs and video taped her ordeal to ensure that she didn’t speak out or complain about this incident, once they were done with her. Her celebrity was her Achilles heel the perverts believed and not her insulation. She proved them wrong and filed a complaint with the police, seeking justice.



Her bravery is commendable for many reasons, sexual abuse and rape are under-reported crimes, women face the prospect of censure, shaming and character assassination as a consequence of deciding to go public with these incidents. This young actress was not spared either. Immediately, a news channel, Kairali, backed by the ruling party in the state the CPI(M), began airing salacious and sensationalist details of her ordeal and even making inappropriate suggestions of her relationship with one of the accused. This sort of impunity is not unusual in Kerala, as mentioned earlier in columns for this paper, the vice like grip CPI(M) has on the state gives them and their affiliates a license to conduct their business and behaviour in any manner that pleases them.



However, the response of the Malayalam film industry and outrage over this coverage forced them into an apology. In the past few months of CPI (M) coming to power, law and order have deteriorated and political killings have been on the rise. Most recently at a protest in the Trivandrum Law Academy, a BJP dalit leader, Dr Vava was beaten so badly by the police that he lost an eye. Since December there has been an intensification of attacks against BJP/RSS cadre that has led to multiple deaths, including that of a woman who was trapped inside her home set on fire by CPM cadre. Her crime? She belonged to a family that was associated with BJP.



Another man, Santhosh from the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency was attacked by CPM cadre inside his home and brutally hacked to death. He left behind a young daughter, amongst others, who has won a quiz show held for children from poor families and had no electricity in their homes. Where is the safe zone in Kerala? It is not in your home — where your assailants can barge in and kill you with complete impunity and its, not in the privacy of your car.



In a debate I participated in on television regarding the incident of the horrific kidnapping and alleged molestation of the actress, there was a suggestion that this is not typical to Kerala. Another commentator said it was surprising that this happened in a Left-ruled a state. One wonders what these commentaries even mean? It seems the only immunity enjoyed is by the perpetrators and facilitators of these crimes. Why the hypocrisy and the need to provide cover? Is one progressive only because one says so? Is a rape a natural occurrence in a BJP ruled state and a surprise in another?



Playing politics with female security is shameful. But if we were to discuss this from the political vantage point, a recent incident points to a rise in moral policing even on campus in Kerala. Recently two female students who were accompanied by a male peer, were assaulted for being with him in college by SFI members the student wing of the CPI (M) — imagine if this was a group associated with the ruling party at the centre. Look at the outrage that has been caused by the suggestion of an Anti Romeo squad to safeguard girls going to colleges by the BJP in UP, a real problem of security, which has in the past said to have triggered murderous tension. This suggestion has been met with censure and even absurd arguments of the literary kind which suggest that its an insult to the great bard Shakespeare! By this logic why no outrage when there are Pink squads of female policewomen for the safety of women in Kerala? To stretch the argument to the absurd, isn’t this stereotyping gender to a colour?



It’s the absurdity and dishonesty that comes from playing politics with the safety of women that has landed us in the present circumstances. And it is a hypocrisy that we all should stand up against. Female safety is vital —and we have to as women voters hold our politicians responsible and not find excuses based on our personal biases or fear of power. The power rests with us, and we must use it to elect people who deliver on their promises to women.



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



