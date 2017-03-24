Moodindigo: Privilege Check

The last time Ravindra Gaikwad was in trouble he was part of a group of 11 MPs, who stormed into the cafeteria at Delhi’s Maharashtra Sadan and stuffed rotis into the mouth of the manager, to display their anger at the quality of food. On this latest expedition outside the norms of decent human behaviour, Mr Gaikwad was a solo act. So annoyed was the honourable Member of Parliament with not being assigned a business class seat on a flight which had no business class, that he refused to deplane when it arrived in New Delhi. Fevi-quicked to his front row seat, he turned down all appeals to let the cleaning staff turn the plane around and 150 passengers waiting to board this flight to sunny Goa were delayed. If this petulant tantrum on the part of the MP wasn’t outrageously inappropriate behaviour, Mr Gaikwad, who likes to mention that he was once a teacher, decided to use corporal punishment on the airline staffer, who had the temerity to request him to exit the plane. Further incensing the Honourable MP by adding that he would complain to the prime minister about his bad behaviour. Twenty five slaps with his slipper was how Mr Gaikwad “disciplined” the airline employee, who requested him to leave the plane.



Subsequently, the “honourable” MP has been speaking to TV channels and making some absurd boasts, “I am a Shiv Sena MP, not a BJP one” was one such nugget. This unintentional “clarification” is a boon for the BJP, whose spokespersons would have otherwise spent all day in TV studios trying to distance themselves from their hot-headed alliance partners.



There are a couple of ways to discipline this honourable member of parliament, who has brought grave dishonour to elected office. The swiftest action was taken by Air India and the Federation of Indian Airlines, who have barred him from flying on their airlines, joined by the Pilots Association, which in the interest of the safety of their people and passengers, has refused to fly him. It’s an act of solidarity that affirms one’s faith in service sector providers, who are willing to stand by their own in the face of such obscene abuse and intimidation, not to mention criminal assault.



The next logical step is to see how Parliament responds to this bad behaviour by one of its members. Will the Parliament Ethics Committee take cognisance? Media reports suggest that the behaviour of a parliamentarian inside and more importantly outside the house does come under its purview and the committee can step in and take action. It is imperative that in this instance, action is taken. This is not the first instance of a parliamentarian misbehaving with Air India staff amongst other sundry offences at toll booths etc. In 2015, YSR Congress MP Mithun Reddy was involved in a similar incident with an airline staffer. While the “law took its course” in that instance, what was Parliament’s response to its member’s behaviour in that instance? If a precedent was not set on that occasion, one should be set now. Since Lok Sabha proceedings have been telecast on TV, the general public has been privy to the behaviour of parliamentarians in Parliament. Needless to mention, on more than one occasion the representatives of the people have not been good representatives of their own selves. If the dignity of elected office is to be preserved, then it is imperative that the Ethics Committee takes a serious view of the matter and follows it up with appropriate action. The nation is watching.



Finally, it comes down to the Shiv Sena. As India becomes increasingly intolerant of the arrogance of netas, this party known for its hot heads, must recalibrate how it wants to move forward. An emotive/explosive stance, rhetoric and action may have delivered for a politics of another time, but is increasingly out of place in a more connected India, where an airline employee, knows he has access to the highest office in the land, that of the Prime Minister’s when wronged. In the common man’s empowerment lies the privilege check of netas, who have for too long, managed to get away with rampant political bullying. The system is still broken, but increasingly transparent and accessible governance is changing things. Till then we must soldier on, today it is the Shiv Sena, tomorrow it will be another, till the system changes and delivers for whom it was set up for — the people.



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



