Moodindigo: Misery of misogny

The news of a David Guetta concert being cancelled in Bangalore and the subsequent explanation by the organisers (retracted later in the day) that the cancellation was due to a law and order issue kept the shameful incidents of New Years eve alive and kicking in the minds of people. As it should be because the incident is clearly not in the past and still finds resonance in the voices of many young women who have spoken on TV, on social media and protested on the streets of Bangalore. It would be unforgivable to render them and their concerns — “yesterday’s news.” In that this “calling off” has been fortuitous. Despite the argument over the actual reason for the cancellation, it has brought Bangalore to the world’s notice in the most unfavourable light as it has India. But we must move beyond these concerns and to the core of the problem. We must be compelled by the alarming consistency of these attacks to view this issue with more seriousness and nuance and not only from the perspective of who in authority is to blame. There is a tendency to blame the authorities and the politicians and move on, till the next outrage. Whilst they are to be blamed, especially when the home minister of the state (Karnataka) comes out with regressive and self serving explanations, our ire justifiably directed against these utterances must not push us into binaries, as is often the case.



There is a profound issue of societal mindsets that permeate all aspects of our existence — at work, at home, in educational institutions and on the streets. That it has permeated the conscience of politicians in power is an area of grave concern, but remember, politicians always deliver to a constituency and to themselves. And who is that constituency? It could be the person you ride the bus with, or who shares the neighbouring cubicle.



It could even be the person you happen to have fallen in love with, or the one you have fallen out of love with, someone you respect or someone you detest. We have to recognise that we live in the midst of this tacit understanding that women have no agency over their body and consent is a word of foreign origin and meaning. We must acknowledge its existence and not wait for a politician to animate it for us. We must rouse ourselves out of this comforting inertia in which the bad guy when these incidents happen are only the ones in khakhi or khadi. When we do this, we do the most dangerous thing of all — and that is to absolve ourselves of all responsibility.



I have been on numerous debates, on such issues. Once a panelist chose to make a distinction between regular girls who wear western clothes and the ones who were on Brigade Road that night and were dressed sleazy. On another debate, a survivor of molestation had to justify her anger to another panelist, who accused her of playing the victim card. Both these panelists were women.



We live in an era when there are also shameful incidents like the one from Bangalore a few days after the New Year incident, when a woman allegedly spun a fake molestation story to be united with her partner, who happened to be her brother in law. An utterly shameful act that diminishes (even though it shouldn’t) the very real trauma of those who are victims of sexual assault and abuse. There should be corresponding penalty for any such fake instances, so that others are dissuaded from manipulating the system. We live in these times of injustice, we also live in times when justice is manipulated and the state is forever seeking to absolve itself of responsibility. Women empowerment, women safety become slogans on party manifestos and promises of CCTV coverage in New Delhi for example have not been heard of since. A politician from the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh breathes in political conspiracy for a rape in Bulandshahr where a mother and daughter are pulled out of their car on the highway. Another in the same state makes a vile statement against a female political leader. But then when a girls ears are snipped off for resisting rape in that same UP, did the female politician and her party take to the streets in protest as they did when she was verbally attacked? They didn’t. And who can forget the laughter ringing out in the Rajya Sabha when sexist comments were made.



These are but some of the odds we have to fight to make this country safer for women. I have refrained from naming people, because these attitudes are so pervasive and all encompassing, that the name calling only leads to counter name calling and women are reduced to statistics and trump cards in battles at the ballot box. Every one of them will keep us safe they promise. And every one of them has let us down. It is time we stopped doing this to ourselves, as well.



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



