Moodindigo: Life as usual

As I write this, anti Modi commentary has overwhelmed the commentary against demonetisation. There is little substance in the objections that opponents of the prime minister (and I make this distinction on purpose, since the argument against demonetisation has evolved into an argument against the prime minister or rather it has merely revealed itself for what it always was).



Opposition and their sympathisers are hand wringing over the fact that the prime minister has painted his political rivals as corrupt. I believe they give the prime minister too much credit on this front, the opposition has needed no help in achieving that status in the eyes of the public. Their long list of scams have well established that reputation. How is it to be expected that their tainted past and dubious present will not find a mention and be recalled at a time of heightened public debate about corruption? And corruption charges have been traded across the aisles, like mud pies, only that the public seems to side with the prime minister on this move. This despite the fair trade of accusations has put the opposition in a tizzy. But how can an opposition be on the offensive, when it is constantly on the defensive?



And in this lies the prime minister’s winning strategy and his “privilege” as a Lutyen’s outsider. He has displayed no compulsion in his actions or his words for a need to play by the rules of discretion that the Lutyen’s cabals of power have established. Pre Modi there was always an understanding of we let you get away with yours and you return the favour in your time. So when Arvind Kejriwal said sab mile hue hain ji it resonated. But who would have thought it would be prime minister who would do a Kejriwal move, as has been pointed out by some commentators. He wasn’t the outlier like Kejriwal anymore, rather he became the ultimate insider. the latter who himself has seen a meteoric rise driven by his stance against corruption and promise to break the system that facilitates it.



In the past few weeks the Delhi chief minister has been floundering. For one, Mamta Banerjee despite the show of solidarity has stolen a march over him in terms of leading the fight against demonetisation. The ordinary Delhi-ite and Kejriwal voter is confused about why he would be so vociferously against this drive that targets corruption, given another chief minister known for his personal integrity, Nitish Kumar has supported it, despite his well documented reservations about the prime minister? To add to Kejriwal’s woes a Punjab AAP candidate has made accusations of bribe seeking by senior leaders that is being widely reported in the media. Has Kejriwal lost the anti corruption mantle, in the present time it would seem to be the case, the BJP which has its own questions to answer has via the prime minister appropriated this cause decisively. And with Sharad Pawar and others lining up behind Didi, Kejriwal has lost this public perception battle, he’s neither here nor there. Could he be the comeback kid? He’s done it before.



The Congress faces it’s own compulsions, it fights the prime minister but it also fights to keep it’s principal opposition status, with regional satraps with an eye on 2019, continually undermining its presence. For the public the message is clear, ‘suit book sarkar’ hasn’t worked. Action not words have driven the point home for the common man, the prime minister has gone after the fat cats and this is evident in the delicious inconvenience they see around them and the loud protests of politicians. For the jumla, accusation they pulled out the sincere Dr Manmohan Singh, who is increasingly perceived as Bhishm Pitamah, a man of accomplishment, yes but also one who turned away from the innate corruption of those he supported but served his duty, with reluctance but nonetheless. Unfortunately, the perception of corruption sticks to the congress, as long as it continues to shield its own, it will not be unable to surmount this lingering resentment amidst the public, reducing all its opposition to just word play.



The BJP on its part seems to have slid into comfort zone and appointed the prime minister as chief spokesperson, there is little it has been able to offer in terms of its communication strategy to the public. There is hardly any outreach being displayed by its MPs online or elsewhere when it comes to handling the current crisis faced by people and presenting clarity in the face of rampant rumour and fear mongering. This translates to lack of engagement and empathy tethering on the edge of repeating UPA communication mistakes, which can still be explained since they battled mitigating corruption charges. What’s the BJP’s excuse when it has a public that supports the prime minister and demonetisation?



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



