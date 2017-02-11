Moodindigo: Friends foreverTalk about being inclusive

I’ve spent many years in hospitality, been trained in the profession and have always believed that if the writing gig never worked out, I could always head back to the safe sanctuary of hotels. People are a big part of this business. It is also a very gender-sensitive workplace, boasting of a long history (back to the 1960s in five-star hotels) of employing women.



So when I received a request from a student’s aunt to help her nephew find a place in a five-star hotel that was interviewing him the next day, I took on this challenge with some optimism (based on my experience) that the request would receive a open hearing. The young man in question had cerebral palsy from birth and was doing a diploma course in bakery from a local hospitality institute. He needed a training stint at a hotel to complete his training. The day before the interview, I was told he shaved over and over again, to ensure that he looked good for his big day since grooming is so important in the business and its something every student is reminded of over and over again. He was also very self-aware and knew that his chances were slim.



Of course, this luxury hotel chain boasted of inclusive hiring practices, but don’t they all? Also, there is understandable pressure on most chains to provide employment to these kids. For all my time in hotels and contacts, I was unable to find a person who could help or even confirm if interviews were scheduled for the next day. More than securing a place, his parent’s primary concern was that even if he didn’t make it, they wanted to ensure that the interviewers were skilled enough to deal with someone like this special young man. I found no assistance. It was hugely disappointing. As it turned out, he was rejected, unsurprising if saddening. And from whatever he managed to communicate to his parents through his disability and his disappointment was that it had all been a bit of an eye wash. Merely names and one other question was asked, and then he was trooped out. It was his big day, and he didn’t even receive the courtesy of time and attention despite all his preparation.



I was instantly sieged with a helpless feeling, one that I am sure his parents are all too familiar with. I took to social media, asking for help. The response was overwhelming! I immediately heard back from competing chains like ITC (Richa Sharma) and The Leela Palace (Reema Singh) who were the quickest, this response when I had not even mentioned the hotel that had turned him away, so this was no brinkmanship, just genuine concern and a desire to help.



Further along the day more offers started pouring in, from free standing patisseries, the Mariott reached out on email and Ratan Keswani formerly of Oberoi Hotels (another inclusive workplace) and now one of the brains behind Lemon Tree Hotels, tweeted me back, offering to help but lamenting that they had no bakeries. The tweet went viral and so many people responded tagging people they knew and soliciting assistance with getting him a training.



Suddenly this young man who walked into that hotel in the morning, believing that this was his one shot at going mainstream and living his dream, only to be rejected, had multiple options. Yesterday, he had an interview with the Leela hotel. Hopefully, he will get a placement. It is a challenge for the hotel as well, considering bakeries are tough and physically demanding workplaces, but as chefs of any hue will tell you, working in the kitchen is all heart and a passion driven business — when one is drawn to it, they just are. However, it works out for this young man, who pored over the Leela Hotel website last night to prepare for his interview and was accompanied by his very proud mother (who was invited), he was treated impeccably. And it is a memory he will cherish forever. Even if he doesn’t make it, he left with a smile and not feeling rejected. Today he has a second round of interview and my fingers are crossed. But whether he gets a training stint or not, this experience has taught me one lesson — hotels may boast multiple stars, but the ones to patronise are the ones with multiple hearts.



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



