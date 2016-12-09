Moodindigo: Friends forever

Deemed as unpalatable remarks when a rival politician in Tamil Nadu referred to the “special friendship” between J Jayalalithaa and prime minister Modi last year, it nonetheless, keeping the intended scandalous connotation aside, highlighted the bond between the two. It was felt a few days ago at Jayalalithaa’s funeral when the prime minister travelled to Chennai to pay his last respects to a woman who had called him a good friend. His visit was most unlike that of a politician, placing a comforting hand on the head of chinnamma as her long standing friend and confidante Sasikala is called, he spoke some words of consolation. In another moment he embraced a crying O Paneerselvam the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The familial nature of this interaction was distinctive amidst the sea of politicians who came to pay their last respects, with rigid stoicism. The crowd of Amma supporters and citizens who have tracked the iron lady’s life closely, cheered loudly on seeing the prime minister, acknowledging the grief that he shared with them, as genuine.



It is difficult to elaborate on this long-standing friendship; both are notoriously private individuals not given to personal disclosures and well in control of their emotions. Each has battled forces more powerful than them at the time and triumphed in their own way. It might have been a friendship of two people “simpatico,” and it might have been a friendship between two people who admired each other’s ferocious tenacity and lonely climb. It was also a friendship between a man and a woman. Each having been accused by critics of having a problem with the opposite gender. And yet they were good friends and equals, possibly displaying the best denial of the gender discrimination attributed to them.



She, for her part, was the first outside of the BJP to endorse and support his candidature as prime minister. A valuable token, as opposition parties made up of regional satraps tried to cash in on the anti-incumbency against the UPA and cobble together its challenge to Modi. He is said to have warned her about the coterie that surrounded her and compromised her stature and opportunities for the state of Tamil Nadu. A warning that was received and would have been difficult to issue to the impervious Jayalalitha had it not come from a well-regarded friend, for few spoke to her with honesty or intimacy.



In an interview with Simi Grewal, probably her most revealing so far, she stated that most men were intimidated by her now. She was not kidding, she was known to have walked out of a meeting in the presence of prime minister Manmohan Singh and not turned around when called out to, she had felt humiliated. PM Modi is given to more control and does not display flashes of anger, but is known for the same steely discipline and steadfast pursuit of objectives irrespective of the humiliations thrown his way.



And yet, they were also stark differences. The prime minister has an honest image and displays a commitment to fight corruption. For a long time, Jayalalitha became a symbol of excesses, the infamous photograph from her foster son’s wedding, where she sat bedecked in gold with Sasikala, haunted her through her career and even it is said to cost her the election of 1996. Her legal victory last year in the disproportionate assets case was a closing of a circle, but observers say that her stint in jail took a heavy toll on her. Modi, it was reported at the time, was one of the first to call her after her release. It is arguable if this final incarceration defeated Jayalalitha, but it was noted that she did not emerge in public for a while after and displayed greater reticence. Some even suggest that the time in jail impacted her health irreversibly.



A friendship between two powerful and by most accounts, lonely individuals came to an end this week, as the survivor bent over her tricolour covered mortal remains, his hands folded in respect of her stature but also their friendship. He remains a man not given to displaying personal emotions. And one wonders why? Maybe the answer can be found in his good friend’s response to an interview with Karan Thapar (where she repeatedly commented on the media’s misrepresentation of her). In the interview, Thapar stated that Jayalalitha was one tough woman. To which the lady replied with little-displayed regret but deep revelation, “Because people like you have made me so.”



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



