Moodindigo: Do the right thing

On Wednesday, on the back of the fracas in Delhi university between student groups — the ABVP put up posters of the political violence in Kerala across North Campus. The media poised to record how JNU 2.0 would play out, seeing it involved much of the same cast from last year’s agitation came across these macabre images. The brutality was on full display in the nation’s capital, rescued from its fate — thus far of being WhatsApp forwards and, thereby, denied the legitimacy of reality.



I was invited to a discussion — I have refused TV “debates” on the issue seeing that real people are being killed and the volatile situation — where any intemperate and emotionally fuelled utterance could trigger violence (as we just witnessed). Furthermore we are well past “debate” phase and on to that of resolution, if lives are to be saved. During the discussion, the images were blurred out because of the disturbing content, I wanted to weep at this “sanitisation” because these images are real and speak of a reality that has stayed buried for nearly four decades. That they emerged per chance on the back of a college campus protest tells its own story behind this studied silence.



After yesterday, many will chance upon this alarming brutality much as I had over a year ago. To manage the ensuing disquiet it is necessary to delve into the history of communist regimes and not permit words and “tags” to outweigh bodies. It will take some effort, a suspension of prejudice even to understand the history of the conflict in Kannur. To recognise that this is the longest running example of politicide in our democratic republic that has gone uncensored for too long. It will be to study the activities of resistance movements under these regimes. Kerala will give you all these examples but it will also tell you stories of unimaginable loss, of a woman who lost her husband and a little over a decade later her son to this same conflict. Of a woman who was burnt inside her home and a boy murdered in front of his parents. Of a school teacher killed in front of his students and another whose legs were amputated. There will be stories to counter this violence, ours vs theirs, that will urge you to view this in binaries and appeal to prejudice, but there is more than one side on the receiving end, even other Communists.



These arguments have been used before in West Bengal to justify perpetuating state facilitated violence. A similar style of suppressing dissent and the rise of Mamta Banerjee is an example closer to home if the demise of these regimes across the world for their brutality is difficult to relate to. But when speaking to power —avoid these convenient binaries and ask questions of a state that backs police association elections and is credited with wins — how fair will the police force be? Check on the police officers who have tried to deal with this issue in an even handed manner and the repercussions they have faced.



Track the turns of power in Kerala and ask if the BJP has ever held power in this deeply politicised state? (In 2016 it won its first seat ever in the assembly). Then further ask if this is the fate of political and ideological opponents in Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra or Rajasthan or any other BJP run state? Revisit the history of political violence in West Bengal and the common factors. Check on instances of party controlled co-operative banks that threaten to cancel loans when complains are made. Peruse the names on the lists that are submitted to appeal for the release of prisoners by the government and their crimes and against whom.



Politcide is a multi headed monster that extracts compliance by exacting means, the webs spun to maintain dictatorial control over individuals is systematic, there are no other parallels except from within the communist ideology around the world. Make these enquiries and arrive at your conclusions, invest in this rigour for the victims who have gone unheeded over the decades. Remember the boy killed in front of his parents, he died in the same week as the Kanhaiya issue — a wooden plank embedded with nails was used to tear his skin from the neck down. Ask why you don’t know him? His name was Sujith and he was a swayamsevak, the latter detail caused his death. That time round the right to free expression rang louder than the right to life. Today the chief minister, a man with a history, stands at the cusp of redemption and healing, a moment of career triumph has made him belong to all the people in the state and especially in his divided home district of Kannur. Ask him to do what is right, it is the only way forward.



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



