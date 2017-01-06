Moodindigo: Bangalore blues

In the web of Indian Life (1904) Sister Nivedita, Swami Vivekananda’s disciple and valued contributor to nationalist thought wrote, “For thousands of years Indian women have risen with the light to perform the Salutation of the Threshold. Thousands of years of simplicity and patience, like that of the peasant, like that of the grass, speak in the beautiful rite. It is this patience of woman that makes civilisations. It is this patience of the Indian woman, with this her mingling of large power of reverie, that has made and makes the Indian nationality.”



Sister Nivedita brought to her musings a certain detachment as well as insight being a woman of foreign origin, who had devoted her life to India. Of her, Swami Vivekananda said in a poem, “Be thou to India’s future son. The mistress, servant, friend in one.” More than a hundred years later, Sister Nivedita’s words resonate for not India’s future sons but her daughters.



This past week, we were witness to horrific scenes of alleged assault in Bangalore. A city, I know and love, often thinking of it as my adopted home. It was the city where I first lived as a single, working woman, bolstered in my confidence and sense of security because of its cosmopolitan nature. It was but a little over 10 years ago. I remember when we moved there, the hotel administration advised us that the town was of a slightly conservative disposition and being young people, we must refrain from noisy parties and raucous behaviour. The advisories we received curtailed our behaviour but we understood at the time, that living as we were in official accommodation, the hotel was more concerned about its own reputation than passing any comment on the people of the garden city.



Bangalore during the early and mid 2000s was a cosmopolitan hub, people of all nationalities gravitated here, India’s very own silicon valley. The night life was early but diverse. Pub city, the Brigade road trawl, the new malls coming into existence, the ice cream parlours, the rock music concerts that seemed to hop along with a vibrant hip hop and DJ scene. One could jump into an auto rickshaw at night and have little to worry about but the traffic snarl. The neighbours were far from intrusive or inquisitive, most happy to rent to young people if they were attached to good companies. Just sensible. It was not unusual to walk into a restobar on ones own, a book in hand and get a table and be left alone. So different from Delhi.



It was easy to trick oneself into believing that you were living in a city where as a woman you were truly free. And it wasn’t trickery. In my time there, I never encountered any cases of women I knew or myself for that matter facing any sexual harassment. If there were instances of conflicts, they were mostly found outside night clubs, where young men would get into brawls, and people would sniff out that it was the North Indians who brought aggression to this calm city. But these were passing comments, there was no intimidating assertion of parochial politics as one witnessed in Mumbai.



MG road and Brigade road were the hub of life in this city, giving it an almost small town feel, for everyone descended on these streets to take in the weather, ducking down into a modest idli- vada eatery, hopping up a few stairs to the bank, spending hours at Higginbothams the dusty book shop with towering book pillars and helpful attendants. There was almost everything you could do and find here. Over the years Bangalore had developed a street life of its own and here it was in this hunchbacked street, a short climb up, a short climb down, often jaw to jaw with people but always safe. It was hard not to fall in love with Bangalore because it let you belong so easily.



The incidents of the last week, have left me with an uneasy melancholy, a yearning for a lost time. We in our youth and near sightedness, enjoyed this escape from the brutalities of everyday female living in this wonderful city with its accepting people. But could we have done more? If I were to be moving to Bangalore today, would my well wishers advise me differently? I began by quoting the patience of Indian women, but now I wonder if my own conduct there wasn’t patience but comfortable inertia and belief that things would never change and if they did, it would only be for the better. Was it optimism or selfishness? Was reverie a dishonest luxury?



A few months ago, women were trapped in a car and harassed on Brigade road. It could have easily have been me at another time, only I didn’t own a car then. I never needed one, not its convenience or its sanctuary. Today Bangalore is no longer the respite it once was and my heart breaks, for feeling like not having done enough despite not knowing what I could have done differently. The realisation that a generation of women will not be introduced to a Bangalore that I met and knew. But it is my fervent hope that this generation will reclaim it for the one that follows. The time for patience has passed and the spell of reverie broken.



(Advaita Kala is a screenwriter and a columnist)



