Moneyball: Three of a kind

Just after Vijay Mallya got bail in London and took a dig at Indian media for “hyping” up his “arrest”, he moved on to important things. One being congratulating the swashbuckling West Indian, Chris Gayle, for becoming the first cricket batsman to cross 10,000 runs in the T20 format. The ‘Universe Boss’ has been an integral part of the Indian Premier League team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was synonymous with Mallya, till he had to sell it balls, bails, and bats to Diageo and seek refuge from Indian authorities. How he would have loved to be in the stadium and cheer the Jamaican as he took the Gujarat Lions bowlers to the cleaners. And follow it up with a party at the Kingfisher Villa, which, incidentally, no longer belongs to him.



Ironically, giving him company in the same city, is Lalit Modi, who just two weeks ago also had to rely on his Twitter account to wish the IPL teams good luck for the landmark 10th edition. The “founder and architect” of the successful league has even penned a post highlighting few aspects of the decade-long journey, signing off as the “proud father” of IPL. His son, Ruchir, was not far behind, tweeting about “10 years of IPL thanks to Lalit Modi.” While Ruchir is in India, readying himself to enter the murky world of cricket politics, senior Modi might be ruing the fact that he had to catch the eight opening ceremonies for the 10th anniversary celebrations on television, thousands of miles away from the high-octane action on the field.



While Mallya was done with cricket through one tweet on Gayle and a few retweets, the same day he was constantly updating the happenings with his F1 team, Sahara Force India. Which brings us to the third player inter-linked with each other in the business of sports in India — Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India, who in 2011 purchased 42.5 per cent of Mallya-owned Force India F1’s shares at $100 million.



It was also in 2011 that Roy’s team, Pune Warriors, made its debut in the IPL. The seeds for Roy’s entry into this aspirational super-club of team owners was already set in motion in 2009 by Modi. During the second edition, the Sahara Group chief was an important visitor for an IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. During the break between the innings, the then sole supremo of IPL, Modi goaded the camera crew from the official broadcaster, Sony Max, to telecast a live interview of the Sahara supremo.



Roy’s fascination for the league was very much evident then itself, and it was no surprise that he entered an astronomical $370-million bid in 2010 for ownership of a team. Which then seemed normal, as everybody was living in a world of over-the-top valuation figures for teams and the league itself, which was being bandied about by Modi and being eagerly lapped up by a fascinated populace. In an interesting twist of fate, it was in the same year that Modi was suspended from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. And two years later, Roy and his team exited the IPL.



While Modi was single-mindedly focused on ruling cricket in India, both Mallya and Roy’s interests extended beyond cricket and F1, having pumped money into multiple other sports. Mallya’s UB group had huge interests in football, tennis and horse racing. When Mahesh Bhupathi’s company, Globosport, decided to bring in one more ATP tournament into the country, other than the long-running Chennai Open, it was Mallya who bailed him out when the tennis star couldn’t find any title sponsor. The Kingfisher Airlines Tennis Open lasted just two years in Mumbai, while the third edition was moved to Bengaluru, but did not take off. In I-League, the Kingfisher and East Bengal association was an iconic one.



The Sahara Group is more multi-faceted, being involved with nearly every sport and owning a team in multiple leagues, such as hockey and badminton. The group has also contributed to Olympic sports by sponsoring athletes across multiple disciplines. The arrest of Roy and his many months in jail have not stopped the group from continuing their association with sports, while they have almost disappeared from cricket. Even before the IPL bonanza, it was the Sahara Group which brought in the riches for the BCCI with the biggest deal in the world of cricket when they became the team sponsor for the Indian team in 2001.



It is ironic that all these three personalities, who have in one way or the other influenced the flow of money into Indian sports, are now cooling their heels away from their playing grounds. While the money they injected into the sports ecosystem was very welcome, one wished they had managed their business and professional interests better as it would have only added on to the growth of sports in the country. It will be some time before they can pad up for a second innings, and it remains to be seen if they will ever get to bat again. But as they say, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties!



(CP Thomas is a co-founder of SportzPower and The Fan Garage)



