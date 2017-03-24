moneyball: Non-Cricket Sports make big statement

For everyone who invested in this business, it was heartening and a morale-booster to learn that sports sponsorship recorded a healthy growth of nearly 20 per cent to touch Rs 6,400 crore in the calendar year 2016. What is more important is that it made up 11.5 per cent of the overall advertising pie, indicating that the use of sports for corporate and brand development in India continues to grow steadily.



It also compares brilliantly to the 11.89 per cent growth in overall ad spends that the media sector as a whole registered in 2016, according to the recently released ESP Properties–SportzPower research report. All this despite the last year being a tough one on multiple counts — BCCI vs Supreme Court battle, demonetisation after-effects, Olympics debacle and problems with few leagues.



But what’s even more heartening is the fact that while cricket continues to retain its massive hold as the numero uno sport in mopping up more money for each ball bowled, non-cricket sports too are making their mark. While India has multiple sports thriving at all levels, the worry has been the huge love that brands have for cricket, and rightly so. With the advent of IPL in 2008, cricket had stamped its authority and it became clear that there was good amount of money in the ecosystem willing to splurge on a property, which provided a national impact, though it lasted around two months only. At the same time, it was IPL that provided confidence to administrators of various sports that similar properties will find takers. Tennis, badminton, golf, hockey, football, motorsports, kabaddi, basketball and wrestling — each discipline had sufficient number of participation and fan base to provide brands engaging with sports a platform to exploit. But it took the launch of IPL-styled leagues within these sports to provide the impetus to growth and they have delivered, leading to the rise of non-cricket business in India’s sports evolution.



Coming back to the report, while contribution from cricket was given, the defining statement of 2016 was that both cricket and non-cricket sports held up their respective ends admirably and contributed to the growth of the sports sponsorship story.



Within non-cricket disciplines, nothing could beat the chant of kabaddi in 2016. If ground sponsorship grew a robust 13 per cent to Rs 1,165 crore, it was this ancient contact team sport which contributed an additional Rs 74 crore compared to Rs 33 crore from cricket. Two seasons of the popular Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and the 2016 World Cup in Ahmedabad ensured that Kabaddi raided even football by a huge margin in this category. But with talks from promoters Star Sports suggesting only a single but prolonged season in 2017, it remains to be seen whether these numbers can be matched.



Tennis, however, was the biggest disappointment. Though led by stalwarts like VijayAmritraj and Mahesh Bhupathi, the two leagues in this sport double-faulted on risky business models. Amritraj and the Champions Tennis League just vanished from the courts with no communication from any of its stakeholders. Bhupathi’s International Premier Tennis League (IPTL), on the other hand, managed to serve a low-key version, a stark contrast to the first two editions, which came with the best players in the world, and the razzmatazz associated around them. It is unfortunate that this sport -- with a good foundation in multiple centres across the country, and primarily followed by SEC-A consumers which should easily attract good brands -- has not been able to leverage the potential effectively. Hopefully, Amritraj and Bhupathi are back on the drawing board, ironing out few inherent problems with their respective “leagues,” and are working hard to hit the courts again.



Another tournament with a dicey model, Premier Futsal, had huge starting problems, but still managed to put up a show. Despite hiring Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador, it failed to attract team owners or sponsors. It was, however, a brave move on the part of the organisers to go ahead with a truncated event and show their intent. The bravado continues into the second year as the organisers have already announced the second edition and a talent hunt, making a loud statement about the deep pockets of the promoters of what could be another boost to the non-cricket business. The current year has started on a good note for non-cricket sports with a new discipline making a splash — powerboat racing. The Indian Grand Prix of the Seas had a smooth ride with six teams participating in the inaugural edition, attracting multiple brands, including Nexa as the title sponsor. The Super Fight League, the world’s only MMA league, debuted in January. This was followed by the fourth editions of the United Basketball Alliance (UBA), a men’s professional basketball tournament, and the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship.



With such an exciting kick-off in the first three months itself, non-cricket can turn out to be a blockbuster in 2017 with the likelihood of a real five-month football league if the planned merger of the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League is implemented, and the U-17 World Cup is conducted successfully. Also count in the new table tennis and poker leagues. And if tennis makes the much-needed comeback, it will be an advantage for the brands that will be spoilt for choice while looking at properties to reach niche audiences through reasonable investments.



(The author is a co-founder of SportzPower and The Fan Garage.



business of sports)



