KS Viswanathan: The hidden opportunity

Automation has become the buzzword not just in the IT industry, but across verticals and industries. As digital technologies take to the disruptive mode, the changes are likely to be felt in a big way over the next three to four years. Its impact on employment, too, is expected to be critical. KS Viswanathan, VP, Nasscom, shares his thoughts on the development with D Govardan. Excerpts:



Automation has been ha­ppening all along, albeit sl­owly. Why is it suddenly attracting attention?



This is not something that is restricted to India alone. It is something that is being ta­lked about around the world. One can call this – Industry Wave 4.0. People are making objects more intelligent.



If we consider the business process management (BPM) segment of the IT industry, customers are automating their processes to bring more process efficiencies to deliver an enhanced net promoters score.



The BPM industry now looks for domain and functional specific skills rather than generic skills. Now, they are hiring for skills with digital capabilities.



Today, organisations are adopting robotics process automation (RPA) because the frequency of new launches is very high and this requires more technological intervention. In case of manual intervention, the upgrading pro­cess takes more time and hence it becomes difficult to handle increased frequency of new launches. Hence, the thrust is on automation. But, unfortunately all these cha­nges are happening parallelly.



Since 2010-11, digital solutions are being driven by social media, cloud, mobility, automation, data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT). These six areas of technology are changing the business model today.



From a multi-channel approach, retailers and banks, for example, are adopting an omni-channel approach integrating discovery, transaction, commerce and logistics onto one platform. Disruptors and innovators are finding new ways to interact with customers and employees, requiring more automation of the processes that demand different skill sets. Organisations are focusing on NPS measured by number of totally satisfied customers minus the number of totally dissatisfied customers. Focus on higher NPS is becoming the key.



Is my organisation’s NPS positive or negative – that will be the big question that organisations will be try to answer. Digital disruption will impact the NPS score and various business segments like BPM, analytics, design and product development are focused around the sa­me.



Is automation a threat or an opportunity?



For sure, it will be a big opportunity. It will help scale up business activity faster. If today an organisation handles 50 tasks, it can easily scale it up to handle 500 tasks through automation. For example, take the case of reserving tickets on Indian Railways. Some years back, when the process was done manually, on an average about 20,000 bookings were made per day. But, today through the website, 35 lakh bookings are being done by people. There was no job loss. In fact, for every one job, it would be creating four new alternate jobs. The Indian Railways’ website has become the largest e-commerce site in the world today. More bookings lead to more people travelling and this leads to higher revenue and increased overall economic activities around it. This is true for all verticals.



n Which are the sectors that are likely to be impacted more by automation?



Retail could be one. For that matter, all sectors such as banks, insurance, consumer goods, leisure and travel which touch the end-customer. All business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions and activities will be improved and will turn beneficial too. Twenty years back we never foresaw this, and now when it is happening, it looks new, and is completely changing the world around us. Automation is a necessity. In fact, even 20-30 years back, there were fears of job displacement when technology was introduced on various fronts. That fear will continue to be there.



Do you see India capitalising on the automation opportunity?



India’s core advantage is its young population, enormous market, ability to scale operations and cost advantage. If Y2K was the driver in the late nineties, digital disruption and its impact is the driver from 2015. The knowledge roles are changing significantly. There is a large demand for additional skill sets like big data, analytics and IoT, besides programming skills. Enterprises are spending money and efforts to re-skill its workforce. Global enterprises are looking at India to find the solution for the digital world just the way we did it for Y2K.



What role do you see for Nasscom in this scenario? What are the re-skilling needs for the industry?



Nasscom, along with its industry members, is seized of the matter and has formed a group at the apex level to ascertain the changing job roles, skilling needs and the actions needed to complete the re-skilling. The task force is expected to submit its recommendations soon. Nasscom, through its Sector Skill Council for IT and ITES initiatives, has also initiated curriculum intervention programmes like data sciences, IoT skills, etc., that will augment existing capacity in the academic institutions. In addition, Nasscom, through its various programmes and communication methods like workshops, seminars and conferences, is already evangelising the changing scenario and adoption of the new model of business with its members and other stakeholders.



