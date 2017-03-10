Gizmo Geek: Weightless in your living room

What would you call a piece of engineering that manifests as a chair so comfortable that it makes you feel weightless? An early April Fool’s wind-up comes to mind. Rest assured, however, that this is no ill-conceived prank. It is, rather, a piece of technology that was 10 years in the making. It goes by the name Elysium, as in the state of perfect bliss conveyed by the Greek gods to the favoured few, and was ‘invented’ by the bioengineer David Wickett.



When the body is reclined at approximately an angle of 25º, it mimics a state of being more or less weightless. In an upright position, gravity exerts pressure on the skeleton, pulling it down, a pressure that is resisted by the shear forces in the muscles and skin. In a fully reclined position, or even reclining with the head at a lower level than the legs, this is reversed, with gravity pulling at the skeleton in the opposite direction (this has the potential for therapeutic benefits, such as in pain relief). The 25º recline falls somewhere in between these two situations, where the push and pull of gravity on the skeleton is perfectly balanced, the shear forces are almost zero, and the body is in a state of equilibrium. In scientific terms, this is ‘near isotropic interface pressure’ with ‘sensory attenuation’. If you think back on (or Google) photos of astronauts in weightless environments, this is often the position we see them in.



The Elysium uses no cables, motors or microchips, and needs no charging or powering up to work. It simply works on ‘human kinetics’, and responds to the body structure of each individual. It is designed to cradle the pelvis in a way that reduces stress on the spine and supports the lower back. It has two modes of function—a lockable recline and a gesture-controlled free motion using a lever for frictionless balance.



Made out of an advanced carbon fibre skeleton, milled aluminium and stainless steel, with viscoelastic foam that moulds to the human body, and upholstered in Scandinavian leather, it is a wondrous coming together of design and technology. The exact physics of it would be beyond mere mortals such as us—after all, it took Dr Wickett a decade to arrive at the equation behind it—but suffice it to say that the chair’s skeleton is designed to ‘engage perfectly’ with the human body, and ergonomically placed springs provide just the right amount of support and pressure relief. What defies belief is how it is only the design—with no electronic sensors involved—that results in the chair’s haptic responses.



This marvel of bioengineering is handmade in Cambridge, England, with just 20 pieces available. You do get 70 colour options, though. And—no surprises—it does not come cheap. If you covet one, be prepared to part with $26,000. And should you be strolling by the Bang & Olufsen showroom in Knightsbridge in London, you could even pop in and try it out.



