Gizmo Geek: A smart suitcase that locates, weighs and charges

Time was when all we expected from our luggage was for the lid to close and for it not to split open at an inconvenient time. Suitcase tech has evolved over the years, at least enough that the latter is highly unlikely to happen any more. But we’re still holding out for a smart case that will pack itself and haul itself to the airport. In the meantime, if you’re willing to cough up for an intelligent travel accessory, the Raden A50 smart suitcase set definitely bears looking into.



Superficially, the A50 has everything you would look for in a high-end suitcase. It is beautifully designed, with the characteristic minimalistic looks of the truly classy. The set comprises a 22-inch carry-on and a 28-inch check-in suitcase. The outer hard shell is made of durable Makrolon polycarbonate that is strong enough to bend when needed. In other words, turbulence, impact or mishandling, it can withstand it all. The set comes in ten colours, with the option of gloss or matte finish for some. The zip tabs, handles and seams are all a single colour matching the exterior, giving it an elegant monochrome finish. It also features TSA-approved combination locks and a reversed zipper lining with a polyurethane overlay that seals the suitcase against rain. Inside, there is a polyester interior, with mesh pockets for small items, and double-zippered sides to keep everything securely fastened.



But what sets this Raden pair apart from regular suitcases is the smart technology built in to make travel just that little bit easier. ‘Beauty with brains’, they call it. Both models are Bluetooth enabled and use proximity sensors to let you keep a virtual eye on your bags from up to 100 feet away. This, of course, happens via a smartphone app. The carry handle doubles as a weighing scale that tells you, also via the app, how much your bag weighs. And that’s not all—a battery pack is built into the suitcases, which coupled with the two USB ports, means that your suitcase can charge two devices simultaneously. The 7,800 mAh battery is enough for up to five phone charges.



The battery can be charged by plugging your case into a power outlet or a USB port. The battery can also be used as a portable power bank—just remove it from the suitcase and use it to charge your phone directly.



Despite all of this, the A50 set is impressively lightweight, at just under 6 kg for the check-in size and 3.5 kg for the carry-on size. There are four double-spinning wheels with polyurethane tyres for 360º manoeuvrability. Space is a bit limited, especially in the smaller bag because of the battery, but then, it can weigh itself, so who cares, right?



With a price tag of between $595 and $695, you won’t find the Raden A50 at a budget store, that’s for sure. They are likely to start shipping in March, to US and Canada for now, but expanding to other countries soon.



