Gizmo Geek: Making homes bigger on the inside

Fans of the sci-fi TV show Doctor Who mostly envy the Doctor for his time- and space-hopping capabilities. But those of us in crowded cities, struggling to make the most of our living spaces, probably covet over and above all else that space ship of his that is ‘bigger on the inside’. For the uninitiated, from the outside the Doctor’s mode of travel is the size and shape of a one-person telephone box. But inside, well, nobody has ever seen its full extent, but think USS Enterprise scale.



The scientific equivalent of ‘bigger on the inside’ might be a pipe dream, but it hasn’t stopped researchers from wondering how to make the most of small spaces without needing to bend the laws of physics. The folks at the MIT Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology came up with a possible answer: robotic furniture. And thus was born Ori Systems, a set of robotic ‘shape-shifting’ modular furniture that changes from a bedroom to a study to a living room as needed. And if you’re wondering how much pushing and pulling that would need, let us remind you that the keyword is ‘robotic’ — it all happens at the press of a button.



The word Ori comes from the Japanese ‘origami’, and just like a piece of paper folding in on itself to create different shapes, Ori’s technology uses architectural robotics to create different configurations to furnish the same space in different ways. When the MIT Media Lab started on its CityHome project, the aim was to find ways to create ‘hyper-efficient transformable’ interiors that allowed one to live large in a small space. Thus, Ori units are compact modular pieces powered by scalable mechatronics that can be customised with preset combinations, depending on one’s living space.



The Ori Full System comprises a full-scale bedroom, office and living room, with a retractable double bed and cupboard space for the bedroom, a full media console or sideboard and bookshelves for the living area, and a desk space for the study/office. The Queen System gives you a living room that changes into a bedroom with a walk-in closet or an office. A queen-sized bed, office space, ample storage, both cupboards and shelves, and a sofa slide in and out to reconfigure the available space. Both of these systems feature a control unit on the system itself, which uses motion sensors to turn on its interface icons when one comes near. In addition, the unit can be reconfigured remotely via an app. Of course, Ori’s robotic



furniture comes ready to integrate with any smart home ecosystem.



As of now, Ori’s shape-shifting furniture is available only to select developers in Boston, Seattle and Washington, DC. The company has also not revealed any pricing details. Even though at present Ori’s systems are targeted at homes, it clearly has huge possibilities for office spaces as well. And one thing is certain — though in the near future, robotic furniture might be exclusive and expensive, it is definitely the answer to efficient, affordable homes in the future.



